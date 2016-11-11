Lincoln County veterans share their stories

Veterans come from all walks of life, all races, colors and creeds. Most of them also come with wounds of some kind – some you may be able to see, but many aren’t visible. You may not even know some of them are veterans because they often don’t talk about their service. What they all have in common, however, is that, through their service, we can continue to enjoy our freedom.

Lincoln County is home to many veterans from World War II to the most recent conflicts. They come into the limelight and we honor them this time of year with Veteran’s Day celebrations.

There are still some World War II veterans left such as Jim Smith, who joined the Navy on his 18th birthday in 1944 with about 10 other young men.

“I got to stay with three or four of the young fellows I signed up with,” he said. “The one I served with the longest was discharged with me three and a half years later.”

Smith spent his entire service on the U.S.S. Salt Lake City in the Pacific Ocean.

“We were a very busy ship and saw a lot of action,” he said. “There were just a few less than 1,000 men and about 100 officers on the ship.”

Smith currently lives at Carillon Assisted Living of Lincolnton and he attends all the local events for veterans that he can. When he was younger, Smith traveled to reunions of the soldiers that served on the U.S.S. Salt Lake City.

“I miss a lot of my friends,” he said. “Most are not around anymore.”

Serving in the Korean War from 1952 through 1953, retired Cpl. Sid Rhyne doesn’t hear very well due to being exposed to heavy mortar fire.

“I got to come home a little early because I brought a buddy home in a casket,” he said. “I’m proud to be an American and proud to serve my country.”

Recipient of two Purple Heart awards, retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Reep served with the Marine Corps for 31 years and fought both in the Vietnam War and Gulf War.

“I spent a lot of time in Southeast Asia and some people thought I was applying for citizenship there,” he said with a laugh. “I was wounded twice during the Vietnam War. The first time was lucky – it was in and out. The last time they killed me – they blew my femoral artery out.”

After recovering from his injury, he returned to Vietnam to help search for prisoners and then was on standby until the Gulf War, when he was called back into active service. He said they were lucky because there were no casualties in his troop but that they were under black smoke for three months and now many of them suffer from COPD.

“We got into something and they never figured out what,” he said. “That and the drugs they gave us damaged our central nervous systems and a lot of us have tremors and stuff. First they scared us and told us we had Parkinson’s or ALS.”

Reep was a so-called “tunnel rat,” which is a term used for soldiers who would be sent into tunnels whenever they were discovered. Their mission was to kill any enemy soldiers they found and to plant explosives to destroy the tunnels.

“I was real small then and I was always the one they sent in,” he said. “I never had a problem doing it. The only problem I’d have would be after I’d get out sometimes I’d have a spell. I mean you’re in there and you are so close to them you know it because you can smell them,” he said. “I tracked with their smell – I learned that while in recon where they’d drop us behind enemy lines. The worst part about being on recon was getting on that darned helicopter to fly in and out – you never went in where you didn’t get shot at somewhere along the way.”

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Arthur Lewis Roseboro is also a veteran of the Vietnam War. Roseboro thinks every young man, if he isn’t going to college or has a job out of high school, should join the military.

“He’s going to get a whole lot of discipline out of it,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of momma’s boys around and it would take that out of them. Every young man should have two years – if he likes it, let him stay.”

Roseboro was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970 and when he got home he didn’t like the racial tension that he saw, went back into the service and stayed 21 more years.

“Service means everything to me,” he said. “If you can’t do service you can’t do nothing else.”

Retired Marine Corps Cpl. Chris Duschel served from 1986 to 1992. He was stationed all over the world during his service. He saw conflict during Operation Desert Storm.

“The worst part of Desert Storm for me was the waiting,” he said. “Every day we were told chemical and biological warfare was going to be dropped on us. It was stressful.”

Duschel, who was recently named Lincoln County’s Veteran of the Year, believes that even though he’s not actively serving now, that he should be giving back to the community and helping other veterans and their families.

“I feel like, especially with the older veterans, that they are not thought about and not helped the way they could be or should be,” he said.

Retired Spc. Lenora Byrd is a veteran of the Gulf War and served with the U.S. Army as an air traffic controller. She served for approximately three years and left when she and her husband, also an Army veteran, got divorced and she received custody of her children.

“It was a hard thing to do but I am a mother first, a soldier second,” she said.

Byrd’s father is a Marine Corps veteran and after he took her to an Air Force museum she decided she wanted to be in the service. Her grandfather is a World War II veteran. Her sister and brother both served in the military.

Byrd is a member of the Disabled American Veterans of Lincoln County Chapter 53. She suffered a pelvic fracture during training.

“I wish more people would join,” she said. “I didn’t know it was out there.”

During her service with DAV she’s gotten to know the other members and feels particularly sad for the Vietnam War veterans for what some of them suffered when they got home from serving.

“It was very different for me,” she said tearfully. “When we got home and went out people would buy our meals and thank us for our service. I was never treated harshly for having served. I see the sacrifice that the Vietnam War veterans made and the sacrifices my brother made – he had 13 deployments to the Middle East.”

Her brother now suffers from PTSD and didn’t have contact with his family for many years. He recently reached out them when he found out his father was suffering from cancer.

“I appreciate being thanked for my service but these guys being thanked for their service – that’s what makes Veteran’s Day for me,” Byrd said.

1st Sgt. Kenneth Ray Heavner served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, where he served in hundreds of combat missions. He’s been in active service for more than 30 years. Being in the military has been instilled in him since he was young – his father and grandfather are both veterans. He has three sons that serve with the North Carolina National Guard.

“Two of my sons have been deployed with me,” he said. “They did their job and I didn’t worry about them because they knew what they were doing.”

