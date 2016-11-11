Around Town — 11-11-16

FRIDAY

Veterans Day ceremony

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Maiden, located at the corner of 321 Business and Main St. hosted by American Legion Post 240, Maiden High School ROTC and First United Methodist Church. Please bring your own chairs. For further information call Clayton Sutton at (980) 241-5165.

Free Veterans Meal

McKendree United Methodist, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy in Lincolnton will host a free Veterans Day Meal for Veterans and their immediate family members from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Cost is $8 for all others.

SATURDAY

A Festival of Worship

Augustana Lutheran Church, located off of Hwy 70 SE at 1523 in Hickory will host “A Festival of Worship” at 8:30 a.m. and ending with a Divine Service at 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information please call (828) 328-6706.

Breakfast buffet

Marvin United Methodist Church, located on Startown Rd. will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The United Methodist Women will also host a bake sale.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts/Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy 16 South in Lowesville (Stanley) will host the Pine Ridge Boys from Inman, S.C. and Big Jim Stewart, father of the bass singer at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 4:30. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be received. For more information please contact Carroll Cooke at (704)618-9762.

Craft Bazaar

North Brook Baptist Church, located at 7421 Flay Rd. in Cherryville will host a craft bazaar on from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Youth will be serving breakfast and lunch. Baked goodies, homemade salsa, apple butter, jams, homemade soaps, pottery, jewelry, crochet items, bird houses, homemade signs, etc will be available.

Bazaar

Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2700 Trinity Church Rd. in Vale will host a Christmas bazaar from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. featuring handmade crafts, food and direct sales.

Singing

Coral Park Baptist Church, located at 295 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton will host a singing at 7 p.m. featuring “Mountain Joy” from Waynesville.

SUNDAY

Anniversary celebration

Greater Works Deliverance Center, located at 2543-A E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a church anniversary celebration at 4 p.m. Ministry guest will be Mother Jacqueline B. Elliott, Senior Pastor of Mt. Olive Fire Baptized Holiness Church in Maiden.

Fundraiser

Macedonia Methodist Church, located at 8099 Macedonia Church Rd. in Vale will host a soup and sandwich fundraiser beginning at noon for Darrell Bivens which was involved in car accident.