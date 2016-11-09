Veteran’s Day parade scheduled for Friday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The annual Lincoln County Veteran’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. The parade, which lines up at 10 a.m. on Water Street, begins at Flint Street and ends at the courthouse. Participants will include the Marine Corps League color guard, the ROTC color guard, North Lincoln High School Band, several troops of boy scouts and girl scouts, golf carts carrying veterans and American Legion Post 30.

After the parade ends, there will be a short ceremony recognizing veterans held at the Lincoln County War Memorial on the east side of the courthouse lawn and will include the Disabled American Veterans Honor Guard that will render honors to deceased veterans.

“No one joins the military with the hope of being recognized for doing so, we join for various reasons,” Marine Corps Cpl. Chris Duschel said. “We all have one thing in common, we gave up our basic rights, our families and in many cases our lives so that our country will remain free. Veteran’s Day is for those who were fortunate enough to come home and have the opportunity to have a family and a life.”

For any questions, call Jim Mayhew at (980) 241-1051.

There is also a Veteran’s Day Cruise-in around the Court Square on Nov. 13 from 1-5 p.m. sponsored by Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Image courtesy of LTN File