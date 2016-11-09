Republicans roll in Lincoln County elections

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

After months of anticipation the polls have closed, the votes have been tallied and the future leaders of Lincoln County have been chosen.

The Lincoln County Republican Party rejoiced Tuesday following a clean sweep of the three available county commission seats.

“We’re very satisfied,” county party chairman Jon Propst said. “It’s rewarding because of the hard work of our executive board and all of our volunteers over the last several months to get this result. This is not happenstance and it’s not just because of certain demographics. We had a good ground game, we really got out and worked, our volunteers helped us a lot and the results showed.”

Anita McCall, Rich Permenter and Carrol Mitchem waltzed to a convincing victory over Democrats Elaine Jenkins and Neil Underwood. The three victors will now join fellow Republicans Bill Beam and Martin Oakes on a board that hasn’t seen a Democrat elected since 1998.

Election night is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for all candidates, but none more so than McCall and Permenter who both came up short during the 2014 primary election. Now, two years later, their perseverance has paid off as McCall led all vote getters with a final tally of 24,798 and Permenter finished a close second with 22,125 votes.

“I am honored and grateful that the people of Lincoln County have placed their trust in me to serve on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners,” McCall said. “This amount of support is humbling. I want to thank each and every person who voted for me, spoke in favor of me and also those who placed signs or worked polls. Without these people, no one could be successful.”

Permenter echoed those sentiments and took the time to express his gratitude to the Lincoln County Republican Party as well.

“Two years ago when I tried to do this I was new to politics,” Permenter said. “I was made welcome by the Republicans from the very beginning and the party really got behind me and spent a lot of time helping me over these past couple of years. That party support made all the difference.”

Mitchem, the lone incumbent on the ballot, claimed the third and final seat with a total of 21,696 votes while Jenkins and Underwood received 13,854 and 13,032 votes, respectively.

“I think that the people of Lincoln County are in touch with me and I’m in touch with them,” Mitchem said. “I’m the kind of person that tells it like it is. I don’t sugarcoat anything and I think that the people like that out of their representatives. They want somebody representing them who is going to tell the truth and be straight up with them, but at the same time listen to them. I may not always agree with them, but I always listen to them and allow them to express their opinions.”

The four vacant board of education seats, while nonpartisan, will also be filled by members of the Republican Party.

Heather Rhyne won a three-way race for the vacant at-large seat on the board with a total of 17,176 votes. Unaffiliated candidate Andrew Dellinger finished in second place with nearly 12,000 votes and Democrat Clarissa Metts finished in third with 5,515.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming and humbling,” Rhyne said. “I’m so thankful for the citizens of Lincoln County. Their support has been incredible and their faith in me means so much. I hope to serve them well.”

Cathy Davis prevailed over Democrat Tommy Houser by a difference of more than 5,000 votes in the race for the District 1 seat. Davis defeated Houser in the 2012 general election as well.

“Early on I had decided that I wasn’t going to run again, but as the deadline approached and nobody from our side had stepped up, it’s not quite a race unless you’ve got an opponent,” Davis said. “I wasn’t going to go into it half-hearted. I put my all into this campaign and I worked hard for this re-election.”

Kirk Herbertson received more than 15,000 votes to defeat Jeff Pariano and claim the District 3 seat that had been left vacant by the departure of current Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley. Herbertson, who has a form of autism, has vowed to be a voice for students with disabilities during his term on the board.

Mark Mullen, who has held an at-large seat for the past four years, ran unopposed in District 4.

The lone local victory for the Democrats came in the tightest contest of the night. Incumbent District Judge Meredith Shuford edged Justin Brackett by a mere 609 votes to retain her seat on the bench.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican, will continue to represent the 10th congressional district of North Carolina in the United States House of Representatives following a convincing victory over Andy Millard.

State Sen. David Curtis will hold his seat in the North Carolina General Assembly after defeating Libertarian Nic Haag by a comfortable margin. State Rep. Jason Saine was running unopposed.

Image courtesy of Jaclyn Anthony / Special to LTN