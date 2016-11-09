Obituaries — 11-9-16

Robert Ledford

MAIDEN — Robert Eugene Ledford, 68 of Maiden passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 at Frye Regional Medical Center, Hickory.

Born December 20, 1947 in Broome County, NY, he was the son of Eugene Ledford and the late Doris Marie Wheat Ledford. Robert was a member of Risen Baptist Church in Lincolnton. In addition to his mother; sister, Gail Ledford preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Ledford of the home; daughter, Donna Caldwell and husband Wendell of Lincolnton; son, Robby Ledford and wife Holly of Maiden; dad, Eugene Ledford of Hickory; sister, Loretta Brittain of Hickory; three brothers, Gary Ledford of Hickory, Kevin Ledford of Hudson, Steve Ledford of Hickory; four grandchildren, Katie Cash and husband Brian of Lincolnton, Frank Caldwell and wife Katelyn of Lincolnton, Emily Caldwell of Lincolnton and Laura Caldwell of Lincolnton; three great-grandchildren, Macon, Gracie and Holden Cash, all of Lincolnton.

A funeral service will be held today, November 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Risen Baptist Church, Lincolnton with Pastor Justin Houser officiating. Burial will follow at Hulls Grove North Cemetery, former New Life Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Risen Baptist Church Building Fund, 571 Salem Church Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Ledford family.

Paul Daniel Self

Mr. Paul Daniel Self, age 77, of Lincolnton died on Monday, November 7, 2016.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. today, November 11, 2016 in the Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Tate officiating. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Self was born on March 28, 1939 to the late Clyde and Ruth Johnson Self. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dellinger Self and sisters, Betty Burgess and Nelia Suzette Self.

Mr. Self was a veteran of the United States Army having served three years in Germany. After serving this time he was transferred into the Unties States Army Reserves for an additional three years. He spent many years of his life in the automotive business and retired from Freightliner as a senior painter. Paul was known to his family as “Poppi” or “Uncle Paul” and he always made time to attend every family function and church breakfast as long as his health was good and weather permitted. He had a love for antique cars and loved to show off his 1951 Chevy pickup. Paul was also an avid gardener and loved to share his crops. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. Paul had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Paula Self Chapman and husband, Van Chapman of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Anna Chapman and fiancé, Kevin Strobel of Sherrills Ford; grandson, Brian Chapman and Sydney Wiley of Lincolnton; two sisters, Myrniss Devine of Iron Station and Shasta Duncan and husband James of Maiden; two brothers, Morris Self and wife Doris of Gastonia and Bennie Self of Salisbury and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Self family.

Glenda Vonell Fourshee Grigg

Mrs. Glenda Vonell Fourshee Grigg, age 76, of Grigg Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, November 9, 2016 at Messiah United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. today prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Grigg was born on October 24, 1940 to the late Silas and Ellen Buff Fourshee. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grigg; one son, Jimmy Grigg; two grandsons, Justin Grigg and Christopher Johnson; two brothers, Garland Fourshee and Joe Fourshee; two sisters, Dorothy Fourshee and Coleen Sisk. Mrs. Grigg retired from textiles.

Survivors include one daughter, LeDeana Johnson and husband Carroll of Lincolnton; one sister, Jewel Branton of Iron Station; two grandchildren, Jessica Towery and husband Brad of Vale and Taylor Johnson and fiancée Jessica Parker of Lincolnton; two great-grandchildren, Kaylon Towery and Seth Towery.

Memorials may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 4102 NC-27, Vale, NC 28168.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Grigg family.

Mary Lelia Wise Scronce

Mary Lelia Wise Scronce, age 88, of 1364 Cat Square Road in Vale died Saturday, November 5, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Daniels Lutheran Church with Pastor David Fox officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall of Daniels Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Scronce was born on February 1, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Edgar Marshall Wise and Sophia “Polly” Gladys Gantt Wise. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne “Pete” Scronce and her sister, Margaret Wise Goins. Mrs. Scronce was retired as a bookkeeper for Custom Transport.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Ann Scronce Chapman and husband, Howard of Lawndale; one grandson, David Wayne Chapman and wife, Stacey of Lancaster, S.C.; one great-granddaughter, Chasity Chapman and two great-grandsons, Jacob Walden and Garrett Chapman.

Memorials may be made to Daniels Lutheran Church, 3170 Reepsville Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Scronce family.

Margaret Pauline Weaver Lawing

Margaret Pauline Weaver Lawing, 91, of Maiden died November 5, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 10, 2016 at 4 p.m. at East Maiden Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Lawing family.

Mary Elizabeth Reinhardt Connor

Mary Elizabeth Reinhardt Connor, 57, of Newton died November 5, 2016.

A memorial service will be held November 10, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends on November 10, 2016 from noon until 12:45 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Connor family.

Leon Marcus Bost

Leon Marcus Bost, 80, of Denver died November 4, 2016.

Funeral services will be held November 10, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, in Denver. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held November 11, 2016 at the VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Bost family.

Edwin John Bristow

Edwin John Bristow, 71, of Maiden died November 6, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date at Ivey Memorial Church Cemetery.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Bristow family.

Joey Len Finger

Joey Len Finger, 55, of Maiden died November 5, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2016 at 6 p.m. at Christ Church-Fairgrove Campus in Conover. The family will receive friends following the service.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Finger family.

Penny Dockery Brown

Penny Dockery Brown, 79, of Claremont died November 7, 2016.

A gathering of family and friends will be held today at 1 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Brown family.

Florence Vashti Johnson Foster

Florence Vashti Johnson Foster, 75, of Charlotte died November 7, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 12, 2016 at 1 p.m. in White’s Family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service with burial to follow in Herndon Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at noon prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Foster family

Yvonne Logan ‘Tab’ Clark

Yvonne Logan “Tab” Clark, 77, of Iron Station died November 8, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 14, 2016 at 2 p.m.at Link’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Clark family.

James William ‘Buck’ Hill

James William “Buck” Hill, 82, of Kings Mountain died November 8, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.