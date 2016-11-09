Home » Breaking News » Lincoln County election results

Results for contested local races:

 

Board of Commissioners (3)

Anita McCall (R): 24,798

Rich Permenter (R): 22,125

Carrol Mitchem (R): 21,696

Elaine Jenkins (D): 13,854

Neil Underwood (D): 13,032

 

District Court Judge (27B) (includes Cleveland County)

Meredith Shuford: 36,376

Justin Brackett: 35,767

 

Board of Education (At-Large)

Heather Rhyne: 17,176

Andrew Dellinger: 11,943

Clarissa Metts: 5,515

 

Board of Education District 1

Cathy Davis: 19,518

Tommy Houser: 14,286

 

Board of Education District 3

Kirk Herbertson: 15,319

Jeff Pariano: 13,690

