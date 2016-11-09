Lincoln County election results

Results for contested local races:
Board of Commissioners (3)
Anita McCall (R): 24,798
Rich Permenter (R): 22,125
Carrol Mitchem (R): 21,696
Elaine Jenkins (D): 13,854
Neil Underwood (D): 13,032
District Court Judge (27B) (includes Cleveland County)
Meredith Shuford: 36,376
Justin Brackett: 35,767
Board of Education (At-Large)
Heather Rhyne: 17,176
Andrew Dellinger: 11,943
Clarissa Metts: 5,515
Board of Education District 1
Cathy Davis: 19,518
Tommy Houser: 14,286
Board of Education District 3
Kirk Herbertson: 15,319
Jeff Pariano: 13,690
