LHS dedicates field house to Cloninger
In a dedication ceremony prior to Friday night’s home football game, the field house at Lincolnton’s Memorial Stadium was named the Scott Cloninger Field House in honor of the former coach and athletic director. Cloninger, who played football at Lincolnton High School, served as a teacher, coach and athletic director from 1979 to 2014. Above, Cloninger is pictured with family and friends during the dedication ceremony.
Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN
You must be logged in to post a comment Login