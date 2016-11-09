In good hands

If election returns tell us anything about Lincoln County, it’s that the Republican Party is still very, very strong here.

Republicans won all three seats on the Board of Commissioners and three contested seats on the Lincoln County Board of Education. State Sen. David Curtis cruised to a win over Libertarian Nic Haag and state Rep. Jason Saine had no competition at all. Democratic Judge Meredith Shuford barely defeated, in a nonpartisan race, newcomer Republican Justin Brackett, whose only real credentials are a law degree and an employment history with state Speaker of the House Tim Moore’s law firm.

Donald Trump won 72 percent of the presidential vote here. Republican Sen. Richard Burr won 70 percent of the vote. Rep. Patrick McHenry won nearly 75 percent and Gov. Pat McCrory won almost 70 percent. On the local side, Carrol Mitchem, an incumbent commissioner, received the least number of votes out of the three Republicans who won election. His total was still about 8,000 votes more than the closest Democrat.

Even in other nonpartisan races, the GOP cruised to easy wins. Heather Rhyne won a Board of Education seat by 5,000 votes. Cathy Davis won a school board seat by more than 5,000 votes. The school board race between winner Kirk Herbertson and Jeff Pariano, both Republicans, was decided by less than 2,000 votes.

There’s real talent in some of the county’s newest elected officials. Rich Permenter, elected to the Board of Commissioners, is perhaps the most statesmanlike commissioner Lincoln County has seen in recent memory. Heather Rhyne’s addition to the school board, with her roots in the community and background in volunteering and other activities in the school system, will likely be a benefit to that group. Anita McCall, who received the most votes for commissioner, already has a strong resume in public service through her work with the City of Lincolnton.

The county needs strong elected leaders during times like these. East Lincoln is booming, the schools are in a state of flux, Lincolnton’s star is rising. There will be important decisions that will have a dramatic effect on the county’s future that have to be made. Having the right people in the right places to make those decision is of the utmost importance.