Lincoln County Democrats struggle, Shuford keeps seat

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The mood at the Democratic headquarters was jubilant until the results for the local election started coming in Tuesday evening. Four of the five Democrats up for election, with the exception of Judge Meredith Shuford, running in a nonpartisan judicial race, were defeated. School board candidates Clarissa Metts and Tommy Houser lost their bids for the nonpartisan at-large and District 1 seats, respectively and Board of Commissioners candidates Neil Underwood and Elaine Jenkins finished behind three Republicans.

Once it became apparent that neither would win, they addressed their supporters gathered at the Lincoln County Democratic Headquarters on West Water Street in Lincolnton.

“This is not the kind of speech I wanted to make,” Underwood said, with tears in his eyes. “Those of you who know me well know I have a soft spot when it came to my kids and teaching. You as a group make me feel that. I’m disappointed because I didn’t want to let anyone down – people worked so hard to get me elected. It’s a sad thing that what party you’re from seems to make total difference in whether you get elected or not. It seems to not matter who you are and what you stand for.”

Underwood said he’s lucky he’s able to continue with his passion as a band director at Lenoir-Rhyne University and can go back to that in the morning. He also added that Lincoln County missed a great opportunity by not electing Jenkins.

“It’s not so much disappointing to lose the race as it is to feel like you’ve disappointed people that have worked so hard,” Jenkins said. “We got such phenomenal support. In spite of all the support I got though it’s clear that people are happy and satisfied with both the tone and substance of the current county commission. I don’t expect anything much to change.”

Shuford won her bid for re-election against Republican Justin Brackett for one of the North Carolina District Court Judge District 27B seats.

“I’m very proud of my campaign and thankful for all of the people who support me and glad to continue to serve as district court judge for Lincoln and Cleveland Counties,” Shuford said when reached by telephone.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard