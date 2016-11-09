Criminal Charges — 11-9-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Tommy Christopher Bivens, 35, of 1221 Betterbrook Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $60,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Dominque Parker, 24, of 2495 Long Cir. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to comply. A $365 cash bond was set.
- Jesse Lee Biggers, 37, of 7050 W Nc 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to comply.
- Michael Danyelle Stinson, 40, of 10653 Poplar Tent Rd. in Huntersville was charged on Nov. 4 with two counts of larceny by anti-inventory device. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Alvin Tyrone Jefferies, 32, of 1310 Lower Dalles Hwy. in Gastonia was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Ray Chavez, 34, of 2651 34th St. Pl. Ne. in Hickory was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Velma Renae Deal, 115 Second St. in Mount Holly was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of worthless check.
- Scotty Boyd Brittain, 33, of 341 Hull Rd. in Casar was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of failure to appear.
- Marcus Jerome Hunter, 32, of 440 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 4 with one count of probation violation.
- Timothy Wayne Cribb, 35, of 3131 Bittersweet Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 4 with one count each of probation violation and misdemeanor larceny. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Kenneth Lewis Propst, 45, of 1412 J Rhyne Reep Rd. in Vale was charged on Nov. 5 with assault on female.
- Joshua John Babich, 22, of 4352 Hunters Club Dr. in Raleigh was charged on Nov. 5 with one count of trafficking in opium or heroin. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Paula Annette Hanif, 34, of 2473 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 5 with one count each of conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony breaking and entering building. A $22,000 secured bond was set.
- Lisa Nance Boone, 44, of 1983 Angus Tr. in Vale was charged on Nov. 5 with one count of worthless check.
- Daniel Everett Butler, 18, of 7259 Sedgebrook Dr. West in Stanley was charged on Nov. 5 with one count each of possession of marijuana exceeding ½ oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Alan Courry, 32, of 2043 Dale Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 6 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
- Dallas Leighann Painter, 21, of 131 Spratt Dr. in Mounty Holly was charged on Nov. 6 with one count each of possession of control substance with intent to manufacture schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Kaila Lee Hester, 28, of 307 Hudson St. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 6 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Jason Lee Hill, 40, of 6825 Carnberry Tr. in Vale was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of parole violation.
- Johnny Earl Anthony, 25, of 2226 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 7 with one count each of assault on female and communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Tiffany Ann Colon, 27, of 2226 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 7 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Ryan Calvin Hance, 35, of 5837 Aster Ln. in Stanley was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Amy Nichole Forney, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of child abuse a general misdemeanor. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Jarvis Lanard Miller, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of child abuse a general misdemeanor. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Kirk Patrick Lee, 52, of 6108 Clearbrook Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of larceny.
- Christopher Ryan Marsolais, 34, of 7395 Windy Pine Cir. in Denver was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Lindsay Louise Marsolais, 30, of 3343 Circles End Circle in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of simple assault on handicapped person. A $2,500 bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login