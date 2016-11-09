County runners, coaches sweep SD-7 2A cross-country awards

Staff report

Lincoln county swept the Southern District-7 2A conference cross-country postseason awards that were released on Tuesday.

East Lincoln’s Olivia Humphrey was named the SD-7 Women’s Runner of the Year. Humphrey, a sophomore, finished first at the Southern District-7 conference meet a couple weeks ago, then finished tenth in the West Regional, qualifying her for the state meet.

Lincolnton’s Brandon Sherrill took home the SD-7 Men’s Runner of the Year award. Sherrill, a senior, was the leader of the Wolves team that finished as the conference champions.

Sherrill finished in the fifth spot at the West Regional meet, helping the Lincolnton team to a runner-up finish behind only Lake Norman Charter.

Lincolnton head coach David Hopkins was named SD-7 men’s Coach of the Year. In his first year guiding the Wolves, Hopkins led the team to the conference championship, a second place finish in the West Regional and fifth place in last Saturday’s state meet in Kernersville.

West Lincoln’s John Markley was named the SD-7 women’s Coach of the Year. Markley guided the Lady Rebels team to a conference championship and an eighth place finish at the West Regionals.

The Southern District-7 women’s all-conference team included Alexa Bieberich, Kaitlyn Eaker, Grace Gantt and Keely Stempien of West Lincoln; Emma White and Humphrey of East Lincoln; April George, Makenzie Goodson and Katie Cornette and Sarah Faith McAllister of Bandys, Caroline Hilliard and Lindsey Elrod of Bunker Hill; and Adriana De La Riva and Lez Nunez of West Caldwell.

The all-conference men’s team consisted of Miguel Cabalceta, Daniel Hopkins, Jonathan Rodriguez, Tristan Brunner and Sherrill of Lincolnton; Beck Classey and John Grant of East Lincoln; Josh Gammon and Holden Carpenter of West Lincoln; Aaron Bassinger of Bandys; Austin Cornette, Christyan Murray and Jackson Sherrill of Bunker Hill and Aldo Medina of West Caldwell.

Images courtesy of Contributed and LTN File Photo