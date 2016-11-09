Around Town — 11-9-16

TODAY

Meeting

The Environmental Review Board will meet at 3 p.m. at the Citizens Center in Lincolnton. For more information call (704) 736-8501.

THURSDAY

Holiday Harvest

James Warren Citizen Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host Lincoln County Cooperative Extension’s Holiday Harvest Indoor Market at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12.50. For more information and to purchase dinner tickets please call (704) 736-8461.

Blood Drive

Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, located at 433 McAlister Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Meeting

The Gen R F Hoke/Col W J Hoke, Camp 1616 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will be host a meeting at the Lincoln Cultural Center on East Main St. in Lincolnton at 7 p.m. to vote on new commander and discuss a Christmas party. For more information call Harmon Lackey at 704-472-7980.

Meal

The Widowed Group of the Greater Gaston area will host a covered dish meal with music, song and dance featuring James Bates at 5:30 p.m. at The Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, located at 1302 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas For further information call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Veterans Day breakfast

An annual Veteran’s Day breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at Union Elementary School in Vale. A full breakfast will be served with Veteran Larry Ray singing followed by a traditional flag ceremony.

FRIDAY

Veterans Day ceremony

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Maiden, located at the corner of 321 Business and Main St. hosted by American Legion Post 240, Maiden High School ROTC and First United Methodist Church. Please bring your own chairs. For further information call Clayton Sutton at (980) 241-5165.