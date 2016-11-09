Area players recognized for performances

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

It’s hard to believe that the high school football regular season is already complete. Early projections show that we could have three Lincoln county teams in the playoffs.

However, we won’t know for sure which teams qualify until Saturday afternoon. Many teams in eastern North Carolina will complete their regular seasons this Friday, and the NCHSAA should have all eight playoff brackets out by mid-afternoon.

Last Friday night East Lincoln was the only county team to get a win, and Lincolnton suffered their first loss of the season. Win or lose, each team had players that stood out with their performances.

West Lincoln’s Nathan Hull had a good night on the offensive side of the ball. The sophomore running back did a great job of blocking for quarterback Dallas Bridges, as well as opening holes for other Rebel ball carriers.

On the defensive side, Jeffery Phillips had a solid game from his defensive line position. The senior, who plays both ways, helped the West Lincoln defense keep the Rebels in the game throughout the night.

East Lincoln’s Cameron Dollar had another productive game from his wide receiver position. The senior hauled in four Marcus Graham passes for 131 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown in the Mustangs win over West Lincoln to close out the regular season.

Trevor Childers again played well on defense for East Lincoln. The senior linebacker recorded eleven tackles for the Mustangs, including two for loss, helping East Lincoln hold their opponent under a hundred yards rushing.

North Lincoln’s Jordan Ulibarri had his most productive night of the season, carrying the ball ten times for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Knights loss at Lake Norman.

On defense for the Knights, linebacker Will Hutchins played well against the Wildcats. The senior recorded three solo tackles and was in on several assists.

For Lincolnton, Cordel Littlejohn had a record-setting night in the Wolves loss to Maiden. The junior quarterback completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 452 yards and six touchdowns. The 452 yards broke Chazz Surratt’s county record of 410 set last year against Smoky Mountain. Littlejohn’s six touchdowns tied Zack Gibson’s school record.

On the defensive of the ball, Sage Surratt posted some good numbers for the Wolves. The senior recorded 12 tackles, intercepted a pass, had a sack of Maiden quarterback Caleb Farley and blocked an extra point.

Others: Sidney Dollar, WR, East Lincoln caught four passes for 114 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown reception in the Mustangs win over West Lincoln.

Deangelo Brown, DL, North Lincoln had another solid defensive game for the Knights. The senior had three solo tackles, one assist and a sack.

Marcus Graham, QB, East Lincoln completed 12 of 19 passes for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran 54 yards for a score in the Mustangs win Friday night.

Sage Surratt, WR, Lincolnton caught 14 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in Lincolnton’s loss to Maiden. Surratt’s touchdowns covered 63, 35 and 43 yards.