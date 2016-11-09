Commissioners approve $2 million grant for communications center

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the North Carolina 911 Board for the acceptance of a $2 million grant that will fund a portion of the construction of a new emergency communications center.

According to County Manager Kelly Atkins, the project comes at a total cost of approximately $5.3 million. The county will be responsible for coming up with the additional money, which will be funded through installment financing. Atkins said that funding will be reflected in the capital budget for fiscal year 2018.

The new facility is projected to range anywhere from 5,500 to 5,800 square feet and will be located behind the former home of the Lincoln County Medical Center in Lincolnton. The project is still in its infancy stages, but the agreement approved by commissioners on Monday requires completion within 24 months.

“Right now we are in the architectural phase,” Bill Gibbs, director of communications, said. “We’re basically seeking an architect and a consulting company for the technology side. We are very close to closing a deal with two companies for that and once we go back and present that to the commissioners we can move on to the design phase. We’re early in the process, but we’re moving forward fairly rapidly.”

The current communications center has been housed inside the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for nearly two decades. That location will be converted into a backup facility for Lincoln County upon completion of the new, standalone center as mandated by the agreement with the North Carolina 911 Board.

“New regulations, both state and federal, require all local governments to have, not only a core facility, but also a backup permanent facility,” Atkins said. “Currently, we’re utilizing Howard’s Creek fire station and the emergency management bus that we have as our backup. They have allowed us to do that until we finish this new building which would then get us into good standards with the requirements of the new regulations.”

A lack of available space for emergency workers to perform their duties at the current facility is serving as a driving force behind the construction of the new communications center. The current center holds a capacity of six workers, whereas the new building will allow for the expansion of up to 14 positions.

“Our current facility is extremely small and we’ve definitely outgrown that facility as a county,” Atkins said. “These folks are literally side-by-side in a very small, cramped room and this new facility will allow for these individuals to work independently at consoles without overhearing other conversations going on around them.”

In other county business, the planning board has recommended commissioner approval of two new residential developments in the Catawba Springs Township.

Hawthorne Development Group, LLC, has requested the rezoning of 73 acres bordering Triangle Circle, Rufus Road and Airlie Parkway to permit a subdivision with up to 180 single-family detached homes. Queen City Land, LLC, has requested the rezoning of 19.2 acres located on the south side of Natalie Commons Drive about 1,200 feet west of Highway 16 Business to permit an age-restricted subdivision with up to 72 single-family detached homes.

The planning board’s recommendations will come before the board of commissioners during a regular session on Nov. 21. That meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Contributed