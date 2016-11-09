Pine Ridge Boys performing with Lowesville Gospel Concerts series

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Pine Ridge Boys will be returning to Lowesville Gospel Concerts on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a concert featuring new tunes from their recently released CD, “We are the Pine Ridge Boys.” This is the third time the Pine Ridge Boys have played at Lowesville.

This Southern gospel quartet has been in existence for 53 years, according to manager Larry Stewart. One of the current members, Wayne Shuford, is one of the original members and is originally from Lincoln County. He left early in the career of the Pine Ridge Boys to play with another band for 45 years and returned three years ago.

“Big Jim, the group founder, is about 80 years and still sings well,” said organizer Carroll Cooke, who recently heard the Pine Ridge Boys play at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention. “We are expecting a big crowd. I think this is one of the best Southern gospel quartets there is out there.”

Larry Stewart’s father, “Big” Jim Stewart, the original bass singer, will be playing Saturday as a special guest. Jim Stewart was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2010 and in 2012 he retired and Larry Stewart took over the band.

“A lot of doors have been opening to us and we’ve got a good thing going now,” Larry Stewart said. “We’ve had a few changes over the last couple of years and it’s all been for the better. It seemed like every change we made was for the good.”

The Pine Ridge Boys recently won the coveted Publisher’s Choice Award given by SGN Scoops Magazine. The award was given at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held Nov. 2 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We were very honored to accept this award,” Larry Stewart said. “We were also nominated for the top five quartet of the year.”

Copies of the “We are the Pine Ridge Boys” will be available for sale at the concert.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is held at the Living Word Ministries, located 1062 Highway 16 South in Stanley. There is no admission cost for this concert, however, a freewill offering will be received.

Image courtesy of Contributed