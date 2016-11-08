Senate candidate Deborah Ross makes Lincoln County visit

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Deborah Ross made a visit to the Lincoln County Democratic Party headquarters Monday afternoon, on the eve of Election Day.

Ross, a Democrat and a former member of the North Carolina General Assembly and former director of the state chapter of the ACLU, is currently seeking election into the United States Senate in a race against incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Burr. She addressed the crowd for approximately 20 minutes, offering her thoughts on veterans’ affairs, education, equal pay for women, the minimum wage and student loan debt.

Ross credited her desire to serve in Congress to her father, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked stateside in strategic air command.

“One of the things that my dad taught me was that it is important to serve your country, especially during the hard times,” Ross said. “We always have to take care of our military families and our vets when they come home. Richard Burr has picked fights with the VFW and he’s voted against expansion of veteran’s benefits. Folks, we cannot let our vets down, this is a military state.”

While her father served in the military, her mother worked as a preschool teacher. Ross advocated for the expansion of the Head Start program and other similar initiatives that provide comprehensive early childhood education.

“My mom taught me that every single child has to go to school ready to learn,” Ross said. “She worked with kids with disabilities and kids in the inner city who didn’t have a lot of access to additional enrichment and that’s why I firmly believe that we need to expand programs like the Head Start program. Not everybody lives in a fancy urban area where they have access to these five-star day care centers. We go through the rural areas where Head Start is a standalone building and it’s the best childcare available and we need to make sure that every child gets that education.”

Ross also campaigned for access to two free years of community college for everyone across the United States and stressed the importance of decreasing student loan debt for college graduates.

“We cannot have another generation that graduates from college with crushing student loan debt,” Ross said. “Twenty-five thousand dollars is the average student loan debt in the state of North Carolina. When you have that much debt you can’t buy your own home and move out of your parents’ house. They can’t start a small business, they can’t get a loan with $25,000 of student loan debt … The federal government should not be making money off of the backs of our students and this is one of the most important economic issues for our country.”

She took a strong stance on equal pay for women and referred to the issue as not just a women’s problem, but a family problem.

“For our women, we have got to have equal pay for equal work,” Ross said. “Two-thirds of families in North Carolina rely on a woman’s paycheck, whether it’s a single-parent home or a dual-income household, to pay the bills. You can count on me to happily be one of the people who votes in favor of the paycheck fairness act.”

Ross said she is an advocate for working people and talked about her desire to raise the federal minimum wage in America, which was met with substantial applause from the audience.

“I am for raising the minimum wage,” Ross said. “It has not gone up in seven years and Congress hasn’t raised it in nine years. When I was in the General Assembly we raised the state minimum wage to the federal level and we had a $10 minimum wage for state employees. That was 10 years ago, folks. Now, I don’t think we can snap our fingers and make it $15 overnight, especially in our rural areas, but we can have it go up incrementally to $12 per hour, index it to inflation, and then let our local governments where the cost of living is higher impose a higher minimum wage if they so choose.”

Ross concluded by urging everyone to get out to the polls and expressed her desire to win convincingly in a race that she described as “flat even” in the polls. Burr has served in the United States Senate since January 2005 and is seeking re-election for the third time.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard