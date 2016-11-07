Sports Briefs

WLO basketball registration

West Lincoln Optimist will be completing their signups for basketball this week at the optimist park. The final two days to register to participate this year are today and Tuesday. The cost of registration is $55.

East Lincoln Powder-Puff Game

East Lincoln High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will sponsor a girls powder-puff football game on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the football stadium.

The sophomore girls will play the junior girls, and then the winner will play the senior girls in the championship game. Admission is $3.00

East Lincoln to host Winter Baseball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs baseball team will be holding a Winter Baseball Camp beginning in January.

The camp is broken up into two age groups, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15, and is designed for baseball players who are serious about getting ready for the upcoming recreation, travel, showcase, middle school or high school seasons. Each age group has two sessions to choose from or you can participate in both at a reduced rate.

Athletes can choose a defensive session that focuses on individual fundamentals, players can choose infield, pitching, or catching work. There is also an offensive session that focuses on developing power, using the whole field, count-hitting and developing the mental approach to hitting.

Camp will run every Sunday for six consecutive weeks beginning January 8. The camp will be held at Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver.

You can get a registration form at the East Lincoln High School office, the Triple Crown Baseball facility, the East Lincoln baseball website www.leaguelineup.com/eastlincolnbaseball, or email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Scott Garrett at Triple Crown or Coach Matile at East Lincoln High School.