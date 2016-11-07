Roundup

Saturday

Soccer

1A Playoffs – First round

Pine Lake Prep 2, Lincoln Charter 1

The Eagles season came to an end with a 2-1 first-round playoff loss to Pine Lake Prep. Zach Allen scored the only goal of the day for Lincoln Charter, even though they had 23 shots on goal. The Eagles end their season with a record of 11-9-3.

North Moore 9, Cherryville 0

2A Playoffs – First round

Surry Central 2, Lincolnton 1

Newton-Conover 4, East Lincoln 1

Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 2

Forest hills 1, Bunker Hill 0

West Caldwell 4, North Surry 0