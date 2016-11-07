Reader’s Forum

Support for Brackett

I am concerned about the future of our country, state and our local community. Justin Brackett who is running for our district court judge for Lincoln County and Cleveland County, is a candidate who will deliver firm, fair justice for all citizens. He has been endorsed by our wonderful Sheriff David Carpenter, Speaker Tim Moore of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Rep. Jason Saine, Sen. David Curtis, Sen. Warren Daniel, Rep. Kelly Hastings, former Sen. Debbie Clary, former Sen. Wes Westmoreland and former Rep. Joe Kiser.

Brackett is a conservative candidate who is proud to be pro-life, pro-family, and pro-Second Amendment.

We deserve a judge who will apply fair, firm justice to all the citizens of Lincoln County and Cleveland County. He is the only one in this race who has and will be tough on crime.

He will not hear cases involving personal friends which should have never been allowed in our community to start with.

James Smith

Lincolnton

Why baseball works and politicis doesn’t

The World Series ended Wednesday night with a thriller. Two storied teams with a combined 174 years of not winning the Fall Classic met in a game seven that had ups and downs for both teams, a rain delay and an extra inning. But when it was over, the two teams were able to congratulate each other on a game fairly played.

The bases were the same distance for both teams. The mound was the same height for both teams. The fences, the grass the dirt and the weather were identical for both teams every game. Of course, some things were different. The players were different. The managers were different and the home crowd was different.

But baseball succeeds with winners and losers because there is a rulebook which everyone agrees to ahead of time and umpires with the authority to enforce the rules. So when the game is over, the two teams can shake hands and mutter, “Wait ‘til next year.”

Not so in politics. Once governed by statesmen who had a set of “rules” and the self-policing to enforce those rules, politicians now have a single rule—win. Winning at all costs is not allowed in baseball. Ask the Chicago Blacksox and, more recently, players involved in using performance enhancing drugs.

But in politics, there are no rules. A politician can make a statement injurious to his opponent without any basis in fact and suffer no consequences. “Dirty tricks” which once helped bring down Richard Nixon are now part of the game of getting elected. Spitballs still aren’t allowed in baseball.

Two values must be held in tension. We must not limit free speech. It is a cornerstone of democracy. We must also have an unbiased press. The freedoms and protections granted in our Constitution for journalism were placed there under the assumption that the press would always see itself as “The Fourth Estate”—and unbiased check on the natural tendency of people in power to become corrupt.

More than ever, in this election cycle, all of the media has chosen sides and joined in the corruption of the powerful. We, the people, have only one tool to control politicians and return the honor of statesmen. We vote. And we, the people, have only one tool to control the media. We buy.

If we are unwilling to “throw the crooks out” and to boycott the revenue sources which fund yellow journalism, we have no right to complain about the sorry state of government. The founders wisely gave the real power to the people because there will always be more of us than there are of them. They believed people who must play by the rules every day in order to have families and communities could force those who break the rules for personal and political gain to behave themselves or get out. It’s time for the people to get in the game.

Rev. Tim Smith

Maiden Wesleyan Church

Maiden