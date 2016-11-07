Obituaries — 11-7-16

Mary Elizabeth Lynch Hoyle

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Lynch Hoyle, age 81, of Hoyle Farm Road in Vale died on Friday, November 4, 2016 surrounded by her family under the care of Catawba Hospice.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Messiah United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Miller and Pastor Trent Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, November 7, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hoyle was born April 11, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late Edward Monroe and Beulah May Jarrett Lynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Clyde Hoyle; one son, Ronald Keith Hoyle; three brothers, Earl, Howard and Ray Lynch; one sister, Louise Lynch; and son-in-law, Ralph Wilson. Mrs. Hoyle worked as a homemaker, a dairy farmer and also in textiles.

Survivors include three sons, Allen Clyde Hoyle and wife Reba of Cherryville, Dennis Wayne Hoyle and wife Trudy of Vale, Ted Cline and wife Debbie of Vale; one daughter, Sharon Hoyle Wilson and husband Chris Jorgensen of Mooresville; one brother, Walter Lynch of Hickory; thirteen grandchildren, Shelley Hoyle Smith, Julie Hoyle Weaver, Bradley Barger, Lindsey Wilson Pooler, Thad Scronce, Emily Scronce Jones, Christopher Burton, Angela Seagle, Rodney Wilson, Kim Wilson Moore, Jennifer Jorgensen Shreffler, James Jorgensen and Lance Mitchell; 17 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and special caregiver, Lindsey Nicole Crawley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 4102 NC-27, Vale, NC 28168.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hoyle family.

Howard ‘Red’ Ferguson Keener

Mr. Howard “Red” Ferguson Keener, age 88, of 539 Sigmon Road in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at McKendree United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Plott officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Keener was born July 1, 1928, in Lincoln County, to the late Dorus and Rachel Miller Keener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Bumgardner Keener; two brothers, Hal Keener and Robert Keener; three sisters, Maudella Hicks, Margaret Childers and Ruthie Carroll. Mr. Keener was retired from textiles.

Survivors include one son, Dale Martin and wife Judy of Lincolnton; one sister, Joann McCarter of Lincolnton; grandchild, Ryan Willis and wife Rachael and great-grandchild, Savannah Elizabeth Willis all of Knoxville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Keener family.

Joe Franklin King

Joe Franklin King, 83, of Denver passed away on November 6, 2016. He was born April 19, 1933 in Denver, the son of the late Joe King and Estus Beattie King.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Joe was a lifelong faithful member of Denver United Methodist Church. Mr. King served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. After serving in the Army, he worked for Duke Power for 38 years and retired in 1991. He loved attending Camp Meeting at Rock Springs Methodist Campground and attended every August for the last 80 years only missing it while he was in the Army. He enjoyed spending time with his youngest granddaughter and also enjoyed working in his garden. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie Ann King; son Ronald King; daughter Cheryl Ann Mahoney (Mark); grandchildren, Alice Ann Clark (Casey), Christian Mahoney and Katie Ann Mahoney; sisters, Elizabeth White, Elsie Armstrong and Martha Eaves.

A memorial service will be held at Denver United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. There will be a private graveside burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Denver United Methodist Church or Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville or Hospice of Lincoln County.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the King family.

Virginia Dare Lawing Sanborn

Mrs. Virginia Dare Lawing Sanborn, age 90, of Dale Avenue in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Perry officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the grave.

Mrs. Sanborn was born on April 29, 1926 in Lincoln County to the late Lawrence and Edna Clemmer Lawing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sanborn, She retired from Carolina Mills.

Survivors include two sons, Donnie Sanborn and wife Elaine of Iron Station, Ricky Sanborn of Lincolnton; two grandsons, Richie Sanborn and Steven Sanborn; one great-granddaughter, Kinley Sanborn; one brother, Bill Lawing of Lincolnton; two sisters, Betty L. Withers of Lincolnton and Etheleen Green of Lincolnton.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Sanborn family.

Lena Martin Yount Ramsey

Lena Martin Yount Ramsey, 94, of Catawba died oNovember 3, 2016.

A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Ramsey family.

Beulah Lee Christopher Carringer

Beulah Lee Christopher Carringer, 77, of Newton died November 4, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 8, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Carringer family.

Martha Lue Killian Woodward

Martha Lue Killian Woodward, 68, of Claremont died November 4, 2016.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Woodward family.

Ronnie Darrell Isaacs

Ronnie Darrell Isaacs, 49, of Newton died November 4, 2016 at his residence.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Isaacs family.

Cynthia Raye Stewart

Cynthia Raye Stewart, 59, of Hickory died November 2, 2016.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Stewart family.

Mary Lelia Wise Scronce

Mary Lelia Wise Scronce, 88, of Vale, died November 5, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on November 12, 2019 at Daniels Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall of Daniels Lutheran Church.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Scronce family.

Glen Donald Schronce, Sr.

Glen Donald Schronce, Sr. of Maiden died November 5, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

Yvonne Logan Clark

Yvonne Logan Clark, 77, of Iron Station died November 5, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Margaret Weaver Lawing

Margaret Weaver Lawing, of Maiden died on November 5, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Burke Mortuary in Maiden.