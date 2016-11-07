Marine Corps ball scheduled for Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Capt. Jeb F. Seagle Marine Corps League is holding a Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Veterans Center, located at 508 Howards Creek School Road in Lincolnton.

The Marines where formed when the members of the Continental Congress realized they needed soldiers to fight at sea. Legend has it that men were lured into an inn in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tun’s Tavern, with the promise of a cold beer and adventure on the high seas. Two battalions of “Continental Marines” were formed and, every year, the Marines celebrate their birthday.

“The United States didn’t even have a fleet at that time,” retired Marine Maj. Ed House

said. “We only had merchant ships. The Marines are considered soldiers of the sea and the way they manned these ships was to climb up into the rigging with their muskets and rifles. They would tie themselves to the masts and when they met enemy war ships they would fire down on them.”

They would also fight between ships often with cutlasses, according to House. To protect their necks, they made leather collars around their necks, which is how they became known as “leathernecks.” The high collar is still part of the modern-day Marine uniform.

In addition to fighting during the Revolutionary War, the early Marines were known for fighting Barbary pirates. Their first battle on foreign soil was the Battle of Derna and it is remembered in the first verse of the Marine’s Hymn – “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, we fight our country’s battles in the air, on land and sea.”

“John Lejeune, who was a general in World War I, wrote a famous letter to the Marines and we still read his letter at every Marine Corps Birthday Ball,” House said. “This year we will be 240 years old.”

During the Birthday Ball, which is sponsored by the Capt. Jeb F. Seagle Marine Corps League, Detachment 1265, there will be a presentation of the colors, the reading of Lejeune’s letter, a guest speaker, dinner, dancing and, of course, a birthday cake.

The attire is semi-formal, no denim, t-shirts or tennis shoes are allowed. Tickets are $15 per person which includes the meal, ceremony and dancing. Everyone is invited. Bring your own alcoholic beverages, if desired.

For more information, contact Sherry Trevino at (704) 747-8557.