Gammon 1A cross-country state champ, Lady Eagles runner-up

Staff report

Lincoln Charter’s Michaela Gammon was the 1A girls individual state champion in Saturday’s 1A cross-country state championship at Ivey M. Redmon park in Kernersville. Gammon finished with a time of 19:15, 30 seconds ahead of second place finisher Caitlyn Burkett of Franklin Academy.

The Lady Eagles finished as the 1A state runner-up with 98 points, 19 behind 1A state champion Franklin Academy. Maggie Hoey (22nd), Emily Elliott (33rd), Caity Born (40), Emma Lasarsky (41) and Megan Gavel (58th) also ran well for Lincoln Charter.

The Lincoln Charter boys took fifth place in the 1A boys race. Andrew Zink was the top finisher for the Eagles, coming in 20th with a time of 17:30.

The Lincolnton boys finished fifth in the 2A state championship. Brandon Sherrill was the top finisher for the Wolves with a time of 17:05, good enough for the 13th spot. Daniel Hopkins (44th) and Jonathan Rodriguez (50th), Tristan Brunner (58th), Miguel Cabalceta (61st) also ran well for Lincolnton.

The Knights of North Lincoln finished fifth in the 3A boys state championship. Austin Hilburn took 19th place individually with a time of 16:38. Brian Risse finished in the 27th spot with a time of 16:51. Jackson Cathey (59th), Coley Lippard (66th) and Cole Ferraro (69th) helped the Knights get the top five finish.

North Lincoln also took 8th place in the 3A girls championship. Chandler McCaslin finished 7th individually with a time of 19:13 for the Lady Knights. Other top runners for the North Lincoln girls were Alyssa Galvin (25th), Lily Teseniar (66th).