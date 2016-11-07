Downtown Development Association to hire full-time, paid position

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton held a meeting last week to discuss a focus for the future following the City of Lincolnton’s reorganization of the Business and Community Development department earlier this year.

When former Business and Community Development director Vicki Davis announced her resignation during the summer, city officials utilized the opportunity to reclassify her position with the intention of diverting focus from Main Street program responsibilities. Subsequently, the DDA must now hire a full-time manager to maintain Lincolnton’s status as a “Main Street America” affiliate.

“We had a meeting of probably about 25 or 30 business owners from the downtown area that we asked to come together,” DDA chair Donna Beringer said. “We’ve received some funding from the city to allow DDA to have a full-time manager so we were looking back to those business owners to find out what they would like to see DDA do for them. One of the options was to continue the North Carolina Main Street program, of which we’ve been an accredited community since 1995. That program gives us structure and there are some opportunities to apply for grants there. It gives us training and also gives us resources to better promote our downtown area.”

According to its website, the NC Main Street program assists communities in restoring economic vitality to their downtowns. Main Street is a self-help program that requires local communities to provide the human and financial resources needed to operate the program.

The Main Street manager must be a full-time position, in accordance with a mandate by the state. The program must be administered by a department designated by the city, a nonprofit organization such as the DDA or a combination of the two.

Lincolnton had previously opted for a combination where the program manager, Vicki Davis, was provided by the city and the DDA was responsible for the administration of the program. The new plan will give the DDA complete autonomy over the program, without any oversight from the city.

The Main Street manager position will come at a cost of approximately $60,000 each year, according to Beringer. Of that amount, roughly $45,000 will cover the salary of the position and the remaining money will be put toward other expenses, such as office space.

The DDA made a presentation to the City Council on Sept. 1, requesting funding assistance for the position. The council agreed to make a one-time donation of $28,000 and the DDA will return before the council to request another donation in July at the beginning of the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The city has similar arrangements with other downtown, nonprofit entities such as the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Economic Development Association.

According to Beringer, the DDA has already drafted a job description for the new position and hopes to begin conducting interviews in the first weeks of December. If all goes according to plan, the position will be filled in January.

In addition to Main Street program responsibilities, the new manager will also be tasked with oversight of the current DDA committees. They will also be responsible for the coordination of a capital campaign that will assist DDA with the funding for the position to take some burden off of the city.