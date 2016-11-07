Criminal Charges — 11-7-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Thomas Joseph Beiger, 68, of 3905 Frontier Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 2 with one count of failure to appear.
- Michael David Gibson, 30, of 12411 Beatties Ford Rd. in Huntersville was charged on Nov. 2 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV and possession of stolen goods. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Ray Grant, 25, of 4185 Kent St. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 2 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Julia Renae Seagle, 41, of Orange St. in Fair Bluff was charged on Nov. 3 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
- Andrew Johnathan Kolff, 24, of 7412 Sahalee Dr. in Denver was charged on Nov. 3 with one count each of communicating threats and non-physical assault.
- Pauline Elizabeth Brittain, 32, of 1466 Rhodes Rhyne Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 3 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats.
- Dustin Thomas Rhodes, 32, of 3464 Dave Heafner Rd. in Crouse was charged on Nov. 3 with one count of larceny by anti-involuntary device. A $5,000 bond was set.
