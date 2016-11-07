The country will be fine

MICHAEL GEBELEIN

Managing Editor

Supporters of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have spent the past months trying to convince those of us who vote that their opponent will singlehandedly destroy America if they’re elected. They’ve worked almost as hard to convince us that they’re the only ones who can drag us out of whatever pit they seem to believe we’re in.

No matter what, when the dust settles on Tuesday, we’ll have a new president. And, no matter who’s elected, the wheel is going to keep turning.

Americans seem to be comfortable with the idea of a dictator-like figure, we’re just not keen on saying it openly. That’s part of the reason why the election of a president is looked at as a far more momentous event than the election of members of Congress, it suits one of the defining traits of our national character in 2016 — an inestimably short attention span. But no matter whether we elect a corrupt, self-serving crook or a morally bankrupt and derelict pervert to the nation’s highest office, the machinery that makes this country function will continue its work.

I’ve heard, especially in the last few days, paranoiac ramblings unlike anything I remember hearing in any other election, great or small. Some Clinton supporters have voiced fears of violence should Trump lose, and that a Trump victory would somehow signal the end of the republic. Some Trump supporters (including a preacher who, luckily, has more theological acumen than political expertise) have said that, should Clinton win, she and President Barack Obama will come to each and every gun owner’s home and take our weapons, and all of our other freedoms while they’re at it.

All of this is ludicrous. That’s not to say that they’re aren’t significant differences between the presidential candidates, and that the president doesn’t have a tremendous influence on the direction of the country, particularly on foreign policy, only that American politics, and the American economy, is much greater than even the oversized influence of a president. And today, a day before the presidential election, that’s a comforting thought.

Michael Gebelein is managing editor of the Lincoln Times-News. Follow him on Twitter: @GebbyLTN.