City officials: Downtown Lincolnton recovering from recession

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

City officials have been hard at work in recent years with hopes of restoring vigor to downtown Lincolnton, which has seen its share of struggles since the recession. The implementation of incentive grants, rebate programs and revolving loans have helped draw business and development back to the center of the city.

“Main Street is as full as it has been in quite some time,” city councilman Roby Jetton said. “Last year at this time, I remember walking down Main Street and seeing 13 empty stores. We’re moving now, getting some things done and there are a number of new things going on to attract businesses to downtown. I’m really proud of the fact that we’ve got a full slate of businesses down Main Street. There are a lot of things in the making and I just really believe that in the next year Lincolnton is going to boom. The biggest thing is that the economy has come back around and that has helped us out quite a bit.”

The additions that have been made in recent years present a vast array of options for anyone who may be taking an afternoon stroll through downtown Lincolnton. The city now offers two different jewelers, a gift shop, four restaurants and the Lincoln Cultural Center.

“There have been so many different pieces to this effort and it has been kind of a number of different things that have come together at this one time,” planning director Laura Elam said. “A big piece of it is the work that is going on now that will result in some enhanced utility services in the downtown area and that resulted from Willie Heavner and Piedmont Properties announcing their intentions to work on three residential properties in the downtown area. It’s a game-changer to get people living in the downtown area and that, in turn, increases the demand for services. Retail follows residential is what you always hear.”

City manager Steve Zickefoose announced at Thursday’s City Council meeting that work to improve downtown infrastructure is set to begin Wednesday on Aspen Street. The project involves the installation of a new 12-inch water line that will support the construction of the three Piedmont Properties developments, housing a total of 38 multi-family units.

The City Council also approved two Smart Growth Incentive Grants that will add a total of four upstairs residential units along East Main Street. The same two applicants were awarded the Business Incentive Grant at last month’s meeting.

The Smart Growth Incentive Grant reimburses the developer for the net gain in property tax value as a result of their development investment. The Business Incentive Grant program offers matching cash grants to partially cover the cost associated with expansion projects among other things.

“I’m real excited about where things are and the progress that we’re making,” city councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy said. “We’ve taken several substantial steps already including the consolidation of some of our incentive grants. We’ve also created an interest-free loan fund and we’ve provided free consultant services to anybody who wants to renovate those old buildings. Those things are already paying dividends for us that we can see. Getting people living downtown, walking the streets with money to spend is the best way to attract business and we’re doing that.”