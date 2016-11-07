Around Town — 11-7-16

TODAY

Blood drive

Cardinal Healthcare located at 931 N. Aspen St. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information call (704) 732-7055.

Prayer service

The West Lincoln Charge will host “Prayers for Election Day” at 6 p.m. at Laurel Hill UMC, located at 731 N. Hwy. 18 in Vale.

Support group

The CHS Lincoln Diabetes Education of Carolinas Healthcare, Lincoln located in the Medical Plaza 1, Dogwood Room in Lincolnton will host “Beat the stress and depression of the holidays” with guest speaker, Beth Sexton, Manager of Spiritual Care at 6 p.m. This event is free with light refreshments. For more information call (980) 212-6046.

TUESDAY

Prayer service

The West Lincoln Charge will host “Prayers for Election Day” at 7 a.m. at David’s Chapel UMC, located at 784 David’s Chapel Church Rd. in Vale and at noon at Hebron UMC, located at 8121 S. Hebron Church Rd. in Vale and 6 p.m. at Laurel Hill UMC, located at 731 N. Hwy. 18 in Vale.

Meeting

The Citizens Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District Board at 5 p.m. For more information call (704) 736-8501.

WEDNESDAY

Veterans program

The Lincoln County Senior Services, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a “We honor our Veterans” program from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. For more information call (704) 732-9053.

Meeting

The Citizens Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Environmental Review Board at 3 p.m. For more information call (704) 736-8501.