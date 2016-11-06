Officers ask for help to find runaway

Staff report

Lincolnton Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway.

Officers said John David Charles, who was described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound African American, was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a dark green short-sleeved shirt.

Officers said Charles is known to frequent Betty Ross Park, City Park, the Rail Trail, the library and the soup kitchen and also the E. Pine Street, Mauney Drive and Oaklawn neighborhoods.

Officers asked anyone who locates Charles to call the LPD at (704) 736-8900 or call 911.

Image courtesy of LPD