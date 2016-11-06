Lincoln County history on display in Charlotte

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A number of antique, decorative long rifles crafted in Lincoln County some 200 years ago were on display on Saturday at the Charlotte Museum of History.

Michael Briggs, a local historian and author, has spent the better part of four decades studying the long rifle makers of the Mecklenburg School. He joined a panel of experts at Saturday’s seminar to discuss the local craftsmen from Mecklenburg County, Gaston County and Lincoln County who created these pieces from 1770 until 1835.

“I was born here in North Carolina and I grew up here in North Carolina,” Briggs said. “I was educated here and had never been exposed to anything like this. I was actually doing research on what had happened here locally during the Civil War and saw an article in a newspaper file that there were some Guilford guns on display at Guilford College and I wondered, ‘What is a Guilford gun?’ I went and found a collection of locally made long rifles that had been donated and that led to me purchasing some of my own and then was just amazed learning about these beautiful, decorative arts that had been made all over the Piedmont and western North Carolina.”

Briggs estimates that there were hundreds of rifles produced at the Mecklenburg School in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. There are now only 19 known rifles, and, of those, Briggs owns six. He also owns the lone surviving pistol that was crafted at the Mecklenburg School.

Briggs made his most recent purchase on Oct. 29 at the Dr. John R. Gamble, Jr. estate auction in Lincolnton. With that purchase, he now owns three long rifles that were made by three separate Lincoln County craftsmen. He owns one of two known rifles crafted and signed by Christian Arney, who was born in Lincoln County in 1795. He also owns rifles made in Lincoln County by Samuel Peterson and Alexander Holley.

These rare items have become prized possessions for both collectors and museums, selling for tens of thousands of dollars apiece. The two most expensive North Carolina long rifles sold in the past 10 years were both produced by gunsmiths of the Mecklenburg School.

“These rifles are very ornate and that basically shows how important they were,” Briggs said. “If you came through Lincoln County in 1820, every house or log cabin you stopped by would have had one of these. Back then, of course, there were no cars so these long rifles were the second-most expensive thing a man ever purchased and people that had money wanted fancy ones. These rifles are so rare that none have ever been on display at any of the local museums in Charlotte, Gastonia or Lincoln County.”

