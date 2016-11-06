Lenoir Saxophone Ensemble to perform in Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lenoir Saxophone Ensemble quartet, will be performing as part of the Lincoln County Concert Association (LCCA) 2016-2017 season on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center. The group consists of four saxophone players and was founded more than 20 years ago by Robert George.

“We are like a string quartet but we are saxophones,” George said. “Saxophones are unique in that they are ‘voiced’ a lot like the human voice in a choir – soprano, alto, tenor and baritone, so you get high, medium, medium-low and low – all of your four voices just like you do with a vocal group. Saxophones are all keyed and fingered the same no matter what size they are.”

The saxophone was the last major wood instrument invented, according to George. It was developed in 1840 in Belgium by Adolphe Sax. They are brass but have weed mouthpieces on them like clarinets and come in a family of sizes.

The group consists of former high school band members. When George returned to Lenoir in 1992 after completing college, he wanted to start playing again and formed a group. The group members have changed some over the years but George said he and the current members are like a family.

The group members include George on soprano saxophone, Jenny Lanier on alto saxophone, Patrick Young on tenor saxophone and Michael Myers on baritone saxophone.

“In groups like this, everyone has an equal voice both with their instruments and their thoughts as well,” he said. “You have to be able to take a compliment and give one. When something’s not right you have to be able to talk to each other.”

When they are on stage, George said they are like four people playing as one and they try to make themselves sound as one voice.

“We tell the story of the history of saxophones with our concerts,” George said. “The saxophone has gone through some colorful history. We even play our own version of the Beatle’s ‘Honey Pie.’ We start in the beginning and work up to as modern as we can get, but not too modern.”

Tickets to the concert are $20. A membership to the LCCA is $50 for an adult membership and $15 for students. Members can attend the concerts of the LCCA’s reciprocal organizations, which are held in Gaston County, Iredell County and Stanly County.

The next concert will be on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. and will feature the Masters of Soul – a group singing Motown hits. This concert will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street.

The last concert to be held Apr. 23 at 3 p.m. and will be a classical quartet of Juilliard School of Music-trained musicians from New York City, the Tesla Quartet, and will be held at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

For more information, contact the LCCA at info@lincolnconcerts.org or visit www.lincolnconcerts.org.

Image courtesy of Contributed