Grant will help Tucker’s Grove make repairs

There was a time when just the arbor stood at Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting in Iron Station. The tents came later. That arbor, made from hand-hewn wood, has been standing for more than 140 years, and it’s starting to show its age.

“When we came back for camp meeting in 2014, we noticed that some of the beams were starting to decay,” chairman Lewis McLean said. “We started to get pledges and conducted fundraising to get renovations done.”

In addition to replacing rotted beams, the board of directors also plans to raise the sides of the arbor up to 8 feet. Currently, it’s about 5-foot-4.

“I’ve got the bruises to prove that the sides are too low,” McLean said with a laugh, as he stooped to enter the arbor.

McLean and Tucker’s Grove United Methodist Church pastor Albert Perkins recently applied for and received a grant from the Duke Endowment make repairs to the arbor. Originally, they were going to apply for a grant to develop the remaining four acres of the grounds, but the arbor needs immediate attention.

“We want to keep it the same rugged place and also get some of the exterior and interior beams replaced,” McLean said. “Slaves built this arbor as a place to meet and worship.”

The wood that will be replaced in the arbor will not be new lumber. Instead, the board of directors has hired Gerard Walker of Artistic Reclaimed Designs in Lincolnton to source salvaged lumber from like-aged buildings. Walker restores antique barns and other structures using hand-hewn beams, according to McLean. He’ll travel across the country to source what lumber he does not have on hand to complete the project.

Some of the pews and tin on the roof will be replaced as well, according to McLean.

The rustic look of the sawdust on the floor of the arbor will need to be done away with because the board of directors believes moisture retained in the shavings is what led to the deterioration of some of the beams.

“There’s going to be a lot of folks that will hate it,” McLean said. “We don’t know what we are going to do in place of sawdust yet, but we’ve got until August to figure it out.”

McLean said work will begin on the arbor right before Thanksgiving and will take approximately two months to complete.

Some of the tent owners are going to have to spruce up their tents as well.

“There’s been more than a couple that we’ve spoken to and told them that if they don’t get it together we are going to condemn their tent, which means it goes back to the campground,” McLean said. “They don’t want that.”

The grant from the Duke Endowment is $70,000 for 2016 and $30,000 for 2017, for a total of $100,000.

The Duke Endowment regularly offers grants to help strengthen rural United Methodist churches in North and South Carolina, according to the Duke Endowment web site.

