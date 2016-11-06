Gaston man arrested for Lincoln County breaking and entering

Staff report

A Gaston County man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a Lincoln County residence on Sept. 18.

Deputies said they received information from Gaston County that a detective there had discovered evidence related to the break-in on Maiden Salem Road in Lincolnton while investigating a case in Gaston County.

Gaston County detectives had seized a number of stolen items at a home on Hoyle Street in Dallas that was occupied by Tommy Lee Lilly, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. While detectives were conducting an inventory of the items, they discovered a Walgreen’s reward card that came back to the victim of the Lincoln County break-in.

Lincoln County detectives also found a computer and jewelry that belonged to the victim in Lincoln County.

Deputies said Lilly, 32, confessed to the break-in and was charged with one felony count of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was also arrested on Gaston County charges and is under a total bond of $77,500.