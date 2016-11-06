East Lincoln Historical Society to honor veterans

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The East Lincoln Historical Society, American Legion Post 455 and Hills Chapel United Methodist Church are joining together to host a Veterans’ Recognition Day to be held Nov. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at the East Lincoln County Parks and Recreation facility located at 8160 Optimist Club Road in Denver.

The event honors veterans who have lived or currently reside in eastern Lincoln County and all veterans, their families and the public are invited. A light dinner will be provided and the event is free to attend.

Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum president John Hedley will speak at the event. Music will be provided by Melvin Morrison, a local trumpeter. Pentagon Chaplain Lt. Col. Henry Haynes, survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon will give the invocation and closing prayer. American Legion Post 455 will provide flag retirement services during the event.

“We started in June collecting information on local veterans and got forms back for over 200 of them,” East Lincoln Historical Society president Melisa Springs-Thompson said. “We want to acknowledge their service.”

Thompson said she organized a similar service while she worked at the Mount Holly Historical Society and wanted to do one for East Lincoln veterans. She believes the work that the East Lincoln Historical Society does brings the community together.

The East Lincoln Historical Society, which is associated with the Lincoln County Historical Association, meets monthly on the second Monday of each moth at 6 p.m. in the annex adjacent to the Mundy House, located at 4335 Highway 16 in Denver. At the next meeting, which will be held on Nov. 14, Darrell Harkey, local historian and teacher, will present a program on Lincoln County Historical Markers with a focus on those in eastern Lincoln County.

For more information, email Melisa Springs-Thompson with questions at melisa_springs@yahoo.com.

Image courtesy of Contributed