Denver woman works to ban tethering in Lincoln County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A Denver woman has taken the initiative in an attempt to ban tethering in Lincoln County after a trip this past summer opened her eyes to the potential dangers tethering can pose to animals.

Haley Walker, a longtime volunteer with Helping Animals to Survive, a local animal advocacy group, travelled to Louisiana in August to aid the relief efforts in a region ravaged by devastating flooding. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by dozens of helpless animals who had been tied up in the yard and left for dead in the midst of a disaster.

“I had been thinking about it for as long as I’ve been involved in rescue, but when it really hit home for me and I realized that I had to do something was when I went to Louisiana to volunteer with a local animal rescue,” Walker said. “I went to help with search and rescue of animals who had been displaced by the flooding. When I got there, there was a ton of standing water still and there were entire neighborhoods under water. However, in other places the water had receded and there were dogs tied to trees in their yards that were deceased. It seemed like every-other yard had a deceased dog and it was very graphic.”

Walker spent some time thinking about the best way to initiate a change and then decided to launch an online petition last Monday. The petition has received more than 3,500 signatures in its first week and she is hoping to generate enough support to gain the attention of state legislators.

“I started the petition to end dog tethering in North Carolina,” Walker said. “I was going to start more local and just focus on Lincoln County, but I figured that I might as well go big or go home. I went ahead and tagged Gov. Pat McCrory, Sen. Richard Burr and a number of other North Carolina representatives and then typed up the petition. I tried to provide as much information as possible about the dangers of tethering dogs. It has really been gaining momentum. My original goal was 150 signatures and I hit that in the first 12 hours and now we’ve gone over 3,000. There’s so much support out there and my goal was to draw attention to an issue that may otherwise get swept under the rug.”

There are currently 12 cities in North Carolina, none in Lincoln County, that have laws regarding the chaining of an animal. Tethering has been banned in a number of counties in Florida and Georgia as well. Walker is hoping to address the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at their next regular meeting on Nov. 21.

“Tethering can cause behavior problems and chained dogs can very often become a public nuisance,” Walker said. “Chained dogs are known for their constant barking because they have too much pent up energy. They’re more likely to attack because dogs are very social animals and if they’re distanced from people and other animals they sometimes become very territorial of the small space that they’re chained to. We, as a county, can do better for these animals than what we have done in the past. We can make a difference in the lives of these tethered animals. They should not have to live their entire lives chained like prisoners, afraid, and at risk of harm or neglect.”

Walker’s petition can be found online at change.org. Once on the website, search “end dog tethering in North Carolina” and it will be the first result that appears.