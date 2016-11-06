DECA members meet for regional event

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Students from East Lincoln, North Lincoln and Lincolnton High Schools were taking care of business on Thursday at the Lincoln Cultural Center. Their occupation for the day was to compete in the North Carolina Ninth District DECA competition. More than 300 students from area high schools attended the event.

DECA is a national organization that prepares high school and college students to be leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The high school division currently includes 200,000 members in 3,500 schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain, according to the DECA web site.

At the high school level, ninth to 12th graders participate in business clubs where they help plan events and participate in community service. There are also regional, state and international DECA competitions. In order to be a member, students must also be taking a marketing or business course.

“DECA gives students the opportunity to learn skills needed for the business world,” said Shelby Gilmore, a marketing teacher at a Gaston County high school and a former DECA competitor. “They learn interview, presentation and writing skills. It’s a hands-on way for them to get experience for their future.”

Prior to attending a regional competition, the students must first take a 100-question written test at their school. There are three different areas of competition – apparel and accessories (retail), sports and marketing (entertainment) and principals of marketing, according to DECA state president Reed Conner.

At the competition, there is a live-action scenario played out in front of a judge. The topic varies, depending upon the student’s category.

“You have to have creative ideas and you have to hit certain points,” Conner said.

North Lincoln High School student Kayla Sherrill competed for the first time on Thursday. Her scenario was to deal with a customer who was upset with the increased price of eggs.

“It’s prepared me to think about things more clearly and how to think on my feet,” she said.

Numerous students from all three Lincoln County schools in attendance obtained proficiency awards. McKenzie Jones from North Lincoln won third place overall in apparel and accessories.

