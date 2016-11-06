Cooperative Extension to host farm-to-table meal

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As part of its Farm City Week, the Lincoln County Cooperative Extension is hosting a farm-fresh meal catered by Harvest Moon Grille on Nov. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. at the James W. Warren Citizens Center in downtown Lincolnton.

The meal is a sit-down affair prepared using ingredients either grown by Lincoln County farmers or sourced in North Carolina. Prior to the meal, there will be an indoor farmer’s market where shoppers can purchase vegetables and meats. The farmer’s market is free to attend but the meal costs $12.50 per person.

“The food will be all local,” Lincoln County Cooperative Extension Service director Tom Dyson said. “We are trying to raise awareness of local foods and our local farming culture which greatly benefits the economy of our county. The indoor farmer’s market is a pretty special opportunity for participants to buy some of the food that they are going to eat.”

Some of the farmers will give presentations prior to the dinner. Much of the food for the event is coming locally from Gales Farm, Grateful Growers Farm, Lloyd Lewis Farm, Beam Farm, Ellis Farms, Carrol Mitchem’s farm and Reg Ham’s farm. This event is an opportunity to get to know the farmers while enjoying a catered meal of lasagna (meat or vegetarian), salad, garlic knots and a blackberry desert.

Call (704) 736-8461 to make reservations for this event. The tickets will be $12.50 each and there will be drawings for $10 gift vouchers for the indoor market.