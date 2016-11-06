Carolina Thread Trail addition completed at Rock Springs Nature Preserve

Another addition to the Carolina Thread Trail has been completed and was formally unveiled to the public on Saturday at the Rock Springs Nature Preserve.

The new hiking trail is the first of its kind in Lincoln County, according to Parks and Recreation director John Davis. The 0.63-mile hike winds through the woods and a portion of the trail runs parallel to Castor Creek, which flows through the Rock Springs Nature Preserve. The trail was developed as an addition to the existing 0.40-mile walking trail located at the park. The two loops intersect at two separate locations.

“With this being the first hiking trail of its kind in the county park system it does give our citizens the chance to venture off of the beaten path, if you will,” Davis said. “It gives folks who are already enjoying the walking trail at the park the opportunity to step a little more into a natural setting, into the woods and down along the creek to explore a little bit more of what this park has to offer. Folks will be able to enjoy the peace and quiet down in the woods there and they’ll have the chance to observe wildlife that they otherwise maybe wouldn’t be able to see at some of our other trails.”

The Carolina Thread Trail was introduced in 2007, with plans to span 11 North Carolina counties, in addition to four counties in South Carolina. The master plan calls for more than 1,500 miles of trails, with 71.2 miles planned for development in Lincoln County. The most recent addition at the Rock Springs Nature Preserve marks 10.4 miles of completed trails in Lincoln County, which accounts for nearly 15 percent of the total allocated in the plan.

“The Rock Springs Nature Preserve was established as a source water protection for the county water system,” said Sylvia Holmes, a member of the Wandering Around Lincoln County committee. “There are three creeks on the piece of property and they all join and flow into Little Creek on Lake Norman and Little Creek is where county water intake is. Source water protection is another important part of keeping that piece of property undeveloped and in a 90-percent-natural state.”

There are three more expansions to the Carolina Thread Trail on the horizon, according to WALC co-founder and Carolina Thread Trail governing board member Susanne Sellers. She is hoping to soon be able to connect the existing South Fork River Trail with the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail Trail in downtown Lincolnton, pending additional funding and land easements. There are also plans for connecting the East Lincoln Community Center in Denver to the trail at Sally’s YMCA. The third and final trail is in the works for northern Lincoln County, but those plans are still in the infancy stages.

“The Carolina Thread Trail is a quality-of-life thing,” Sellers said. “It allows for the ability to get outdoors and immerse yourself in nature. In fact, in different surveys that have been taken, trails are the number one requested amenity both for new developers and for industry that wants their employees to want to live in the area. In turn, of course, that brings economic value because you can get more tax-paying citizens and more industry in the community and of course that has benefits. I think these trails just create a combined series of wonderful positives for Lincoln County moving forward.”

