Wolves fall to Maiden, Farley

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton gave up 557 rushing yards to the Blue Devils, including 306 from quarterback Caleb Farley in a 65-47 home loss to Maiden.

The Blue Devils raced out to a 26-7 lead by the end of the first half, then Farley had touchdown runs of 60, 59 and 70 yards in the third quarter along with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Xzavion Huff for a 52-41 lead.

Maiden running back Tylier Farley ran for 199 yards and three scores in the win.

Cordel Littlejohn threw for six touchdowns in the loss for Lincolnton. The junior quarterback was 19 for 33 for 452 yards.

The Wolves fall to 10-1, 6-1 and will still receive the conference’s number one seed. They share the Southern District-7 championship with West Caldwell.

Maiden finishes the regular season with a record of 8-3, 5-2 in conference play.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN