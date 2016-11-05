Mustangs cruise past Rebels

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The East Lincoln Mustangs capped their regular season with a convincing 35-9 victory over the Rebels of West Lincoln. The Mustangs will now await the announcement of their opponent for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup while the Rebels sit squarely on the playoff bubble after limping to the finish line with four consecutive losses.

The two cross-county rivals fought tooth-and-nail through a back-and-forth first half that saw East Lincoln take a 14-9 lead into the locker room. The Mustangs made the necessary adjustments, however, and imposed their will in the second half behind sophomore quarterback Marcus Graham who finished the game with four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN