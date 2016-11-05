Knights end season with loss at Lake Norman

TAYLOR JEDRZEJEK

Special to the LTN

MOORESVILLE — The Lake Norman football program has had its ups and downs in its first 15 seasons, but the 2016 Wildcats accomplished a feat that no other team has: an undefeated regular season.

The Wildcats capped their perfect 11-0 overall, 7-0 North Piedmont Conference records with a 42-14 rout of North Lincoln (2-9, 2-7) on Senior Night to secure the outright NPC championship and the league’s top seed for the upcoming 4A state playoffs.

“This is something you strive for, to win every game. The players and coaches earned it,” head coach Rob McNeely said. “To get to milestone like this, it’s all about hard work.”

The Wildcats started fast and left no doubt. After forcing the Knights into a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Lake Norman went 66 yards in three plays to take a 7-0 lead on Cole Jackson’s 3-yard score.

On the ensuing kickoff, AJ Lanton ripped the ball away from the North Lincoln return man and returned the ball inside the Knights’ 20.

Three plays later, Jackson found the end zone on the ground again to put the Wildcats ahead 14-0 just 3:53 seconds into the game.

The Knights mounted a drive on their next possession, but came away empty after the Wildcat defense stopped them on four straight plays inside the 10-yard line.

Senior Cole Ladowski hit Austin Robinson streaking down the far sideline for an 80-yard touchdown four plays later to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Ladowski found Robinson for two more scores in the first half, the first from 14 yards out and the second from 32 to give Lake Norman a 35-0 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats scored on their first possession of the second half to make it 42-0 and start the running clock when Joey Stange took a Matt Gaus pass 29-yards to the end zone.

North Lincoln’s scores came late against the Wildcats’ second string defense. Both scores came on the ground with Will Hutchens scoring from three yards out and Jordan Ulibarri from a yard away.

Ladowski was nearly perfect on the night, going 7 of 8 passing for 182 yards and three scores. Robinson finished with 123 yards on just three catches, but all of them were for touchdowns. Jackson ended his night after the first half, but still ran for 77 yards and two scores.

The Wildcat defense forced four turnovers and registered two sacks on a night that they were on the field for a majority of the game thanks to quick scores by their offense.