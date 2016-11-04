Wolves host Maiden, Rebels visit Mustangs

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Wolves host Maiden tonight in the regular season finale for both teams, and as usual, the game is important.

Lincolnton is trying to finish off an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2010, and clinch one of the top three overall seeds in the 2A or 2AA playoffs.

The Blue Devils are playing for playoff positioning. A win over the Wolves would give Maiden an 8-3 overall record, and after they drop the nonconference loss to Hibriten, they would enter the playoffs with an 8-2 mark.

Tonight’s matchup should be nothing like last year’s game. Last November, Lincolnton defeated the Blue Devils 37-12 on a very muddy and sloppy field.

The field conditions did not bother the power running of the Wolves. Tarus Dameron had a big night, running for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Those field conditions did, however, affect Maiden’s Caleb Farley. The Blue Devil quarterback had trouble with his footing all night, and never could use the speed that he is known for.

The field will not be an issue tonight, and Lincolnton’s top priority has to be to try and contain Farley and limit his big plays.

On the offensive side, the Wolves could have a big night. The Maiden defense has struggled to stop good teams, and Lincolnton’s offense could be the best they have faced.

Last Friday, the Blue Devils allowed 248 yards and four touchdowns to East Lincoln’s Trevor Childers. So the duo of Xavier McClain and Xavier Littlejohn could put up big numbers.

The Wolves have defeated Maiden in 8 of their last nine meetings.

Maiden (7-3, 4-2) at Lincolnton (10-0, 6-0)

Last meeting: Lincolnton 37, Maiden 12 (2015)

All-time series: Lincolnton leads 25-17-1

Last week: Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20; East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35

Keys for Lincolnton: Contain Farley, contain Farley, contain Farley. The Wolves must limit the big plays by the Blue Devils best offensive player.

Keys for Maiden: When there is an opportunity to stop Lincolnton’s offense, the Blue Devils must get it done, especially on third down and long situations.

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

The Rebels could possibly sneak into the playoffs even if they lose tonight at East Lincoln, but it would come down to tiebreakers. An upset win in Denver would almost guarantee them a spot.

The Mustangs put up 49 points last week at Maiden behind the running of Childers. Will Coach Byus call on the senior once again to be the workhorse? Childers had 33 carries against Maiden, after entering the game with just 43 carries in his first nine games.

West Lincoln will also try to establish the run game. Brandon Schesny has eclipsed the 1000-yard mark, and leads the Rebels rushing attack.

Quarterback Dallas Bridges has added another 627 yards on the ground, and the two have combined to score 19 touchdowns.

Coach Tom Sain’s team has also gotten solid running out of sophomores Brendon Ikard and Nakathon Phansook, at times when Schesny was not 100 percent.

West Lincoln (5-5, 2-4) at East Lincoln (8-2, 4-2)

Last meeting: East Lincoln 49, West Lincoln 9 (2015)

All-time series: East Lincoln leads 34-14-1

Last week: East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35; Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14

Keys for West Lincoln: Punch the ball in when in the red zone. When the Rebels get the ball inside the Mustangs 20 yard line, they must come away with points.

Keys for East Lincoln: Limit turnovers and penalties and tackle well. Three things that usually are not an issue for the Mustangs.

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

It is the grand finale for the Knights football team as a member of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference, but not the greatest way to end it. The Wildcats are 10-0 on the season, and have clinched the top seed in the conference. They have outscored their opponents 400-156.

Lake Norman is led on offense by their quarterback Cole Ladowski. The senior has thrown for 1,476 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Cole Jackson leads the Wildcats running game. The junior has rushed for 1,502 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Max Thornhill has been in on 104 tackles.

Steven Jackson leads the Knights offense with 747 rushing yards. The senior had one of his biggest games last week against West Iredell, when he totalled 259 yards from scrimmage. Jackson ran for 138 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 121 yards and two scores.

If you’re wondering what the Knights have been up against in this league, Lake Norman has a student body of 1,869. North Lincoln has 975.

North Lincoln (2-8, 2-4) at Lake Norman (10-0, 6-0)

Last meeting: Lake Norman 48, North Lincoln 16 (2015)

All-time series: Lake Norman leads 5-2

Last week: North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19; Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14

Keys for North Lincoln: The Knights need another big game like last week from all-purpose back Steven Jackson. North Lincoln will need to force turnovers.

Lake Norman is trying to remain undefeated, and get a very high seed in the 4A playoffs.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo