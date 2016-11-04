Week 12 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us, and it sure doesn’t feel like it. The twelve weeks have gone by in a flash, the temperatures have consistently been in the 80’s and there is no football next Friday, at least for the western half of the state.

While most of the teams in North Carolina will end their regular season tonight, about 35% of the teams, mostly from the east due to flooding, will need another week to finish up.

The playoff pairings won’t be released until November 12, and a lot of tonight’s outcomes will affect the seeding.

WEST LINCOLN at EAST LINCOLN

The Rebels need a win to increase their playoff chances, but closing out the regular season at East Lincoln will make that a very tough task. After all, the Mustangs also need the win to either maintain or improve their playoff positioning. This one could be decided by which team has the most success running the football. Brandon Schesny leads the Rebels with 1,105 yards rushing, and Trevor Childers is coming off of the biggest offensive game of his career for the Mustangs, a 248-yard, four-touchdown night at Maiden.

East Lincoln 35, West Lincoln 21

MAIDEN at LINCOLNTON

The Wolves are looking for their first undefeated regular season since 2010. That season, Lincolnton was 14-0 when they lost to Winston-Salem Carver 41-27 in the 2A Western Regional finals. That was the Wolves first home playoff loss in 20 years. Tonight’s game could be very exciting, if Maiden quarterback Caleb Farley is 100%. Farley has the ability to score from anywhere on the field, and is the biggest reason why the Blue Devils have eight wins. But Lincolnton just has so many offensive weapons, and the Maiden defense has struggled to stop good offenses.

Lincolnton 42, Maiden 28

NORTH LINCOLN at LAKE NORMAN

The Knights picked up a win last week at home, defeating West Iredell on senior night behind Steven Jackson’s 259 total yards from scrimmage. They’ll need another big game from Jackson and others tonight if they are to have any chance against the undefeated Wildcats. Last week, Lake Norman clinched the conference’s top spot with a win at Mooresville. A win tonight would give them a very high seed heading into the playoffs.

Lake Norman 40, North Lincoln 17

BESSEMER CITY at CHERRYVILLE

Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that these two teams would be playing for the top seed in the Southern Piedmont conference? The Ironmen have rebounded from an 0-6 start to make this a very meaningful game against their biggest rival. While the Yellow Jackets have been the more consistent team all season long, a win tonight could go a long way for Cherryville’s rebuilding.

Bessemer City 24, Cherryville 21

BANDYS at NEWTON-CONOVER

The Red Devils will most likely sew up a playoff berth with a win tonight against Bandys. While the Trojans aren’t going to the playoffs, they may have already played spoiler for West Lincoln, and would love to make it two in a row to close out their season. But Newton-Conover has looked pretty good in games in which they have been favored, and with the playoffs on the line, I like their chances.

Newton-Conover 28, Bandys 21

BUNKER HILL at WEST CALDWELL

I’m still trying to decide if I think more of West Caldwell after last week’s loss at Lincolnton, or if I think less of them. When you look at the final score, you think that they hung with the Wolves. On the other hand, Lincolnton did build a 33-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. But I do like the toughness and the never-quit attitude of the Warriors. I think they bounce back tonight in a big way with a win over the Bears, and I wouldn’t want to face West Caldwell in the playoffs.

West Caldwell 42, Bunker Hill 14

HUNTER HUSS at ASHBROOK

The “Battle for the Bell” takes place on the Green Wave’s turf this year, but that shouldn’t be enough to keep the Huskies from finishing off an undefeated conference season. Hunter Huss has been very consistent throughout Big South play, while Ashbrook has been anything but. However, this is the game that means the most to both of these schools.

Hunter Huss 27, Asbbrook 14

SHELBY at CREST

Seems like these two always meet with both teams undefeated. But that’s not the case this year. Crest has suffered losses to South Point and Kings Mountain. But the “machine” that is Shelby just keeps running very smoothly. It is one of those rivalry games where you can throw the records out the window, but just how much can the Chargers defense slow down the Golden Lions. Shelby is the number one team in 2A, would most likely be ranked number one in 3A, and would be in the top five in 4A. Easy choice.

Shelby 35, Crest 20