This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Nov. 4
Football
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Maiden at Lincolnton (sportstalkguys.com)
North Lincoln at Lake Norman
Bandys at Newton-Conover (sportstalkguys.com)
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson at Highland Tech
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook (sportstalkguys.com)
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
South Point at Stuart Cramer
East Gaston at Forestview
Shelby at Crest
East Burke at Kings Mountain
Burns at R-S Central
East Rutherford at Chase
Hibriten at Hickory
South Caldwell at Watauga
St. Stephens at Fred T, Foard
Patton at Freedom
Mooresville at North Iredell
South Iredell at Statesville
West Iredell at Alexander Central
Saturday, Nov. 5
Cross-country
State Championships – Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex – Kernersville
4A Men – 10 a.m. 1A Men – 10:30 a.m.
4A Women – 11 a.m. 1A Women – 11:30 a.m.
3A Men – 3 p.m. 2A Men – 3:30 p.m.
3A Women – 4 p.m. 2A Women – 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
1A Playoffs
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Cherryville at North Moore
2A Playoffs
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Lincolnton at Surry Central
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
Bunker Hill at Forest Hills
West Caldwell at North Surry
You must be logged in to post a comment Login