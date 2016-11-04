Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Nov. 4

Football

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Maiden at Lincolnton (sportstalkguys.com)

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

Bandys at Newton-Conover (sportstalkguys.com)

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson at Highland Tech

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook (sportstalkguys.com)

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

South Point at Stuart Cramer

East Gaston at Forestview

Shelby at Crest

East Burke at Kings Mountain

Burns at R-S Central

East Rutherford at Chase

Hibriten at Hickory

South Caldwell at Watauga

St. Stephens at Fred T, Foard

Patton at Freedom

Mooresville at North Iredell

South Iredell at Statesville

West Iredell at Alexander Central

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cross-country

State Championships – Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex – Kernersville

4A Men – 10 a.m. 1A Men – 10:30 a.m.

4A Women – 11 a.m. 1A Women – 11:30 a.m.

3A Men – 3 p.m. 2A Men – 3:30 p.m.

3A Women – 4 p.m. 2A Women – 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

1A Playoffs

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Cherryville at North Moore

2A Playoffs

East Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Lincolnton at Surry Central

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

Bunker Hill at Forest Hills

West Caldwell at North Surry