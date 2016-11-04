Roundup

Thursday

JV Football

West Lincoln 20, East Lincoln 8

Dylan Beam ran for two touchdowns for the Rebels and Chad Proper caught a touchdown pass as West Lincoln defeated the Mustangs 20-8 Thursday night.

Maiden 29, Lincolnton 14

Lake Norman 41, North Lincoln 26

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

(11/03/16)

High Game Scratch: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 221. YTD: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 223.

High Series Scratch: Roger Kerley 698, Kip Olivas 583. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 621.

High Game HC: Roger Kerley 290, Nelia Winters 257. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.

High Series HC: Pat Woods 723, Shirley Keller 691. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691,

Shirley Keller 691.

High Average: Ron McCarty 203, Kip Olivas 190.

Standings:

Bonnie’s Bees 48-32

Donna’s Delites 46-34

Nelia’s Nabors 44-36