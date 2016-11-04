Thursday
JV Football
West Lincoln 20, East Lincoln 8
Dylan Beam ran for two touchdowns for the Rebels and Chad Proper caught a touchdown pass as West Lincoln defeated the Mustangs 20-8 Thursday night.
Maiden 29, Lincolnton 14
Lake Norman 41, North Lincoln 26
Senior Bowling Results
Pin Station
(11/03/16)
High Game Scratch: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 221. YTD: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 223.
High Series Scratch: Roger Kerley 698, Kip Olivas 583. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 621.
High Game HC: Roger Kerley 290, Nelia Winters 257. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.
High Series HC: Pat Woods 723, Shirley Keller 691. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691,
Shirley Keller 691.
High Average: Ron McCarty 203, Kip Olivas 190.
Standings:
Bonnie’s Bees 48-32
Donna’s Delites 46-34
Nelia’s Nabors 44-36
You must be logged in to post a comment Login