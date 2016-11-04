Pipeline explosion’s effect on NC

We’ve heard this song before and don’t want to hear it again. But like that earworm melody we can’t get out of our minds, a gasoline crisis is back.

For the second time in two months, a problem has shut down one of the major pipelines that carries gasoline from Alabama to cities across the Southeast.

This time, an excavator hit the pipeline near Helena, Alabama, triggering an explosion and intense fire.

By mid-day Tuesday, some North Carolina gasoline stations were already experiencing shortages. If that’s happening so quickly, we need to brace for a sudden spike in fuel prices as well.

If he were still with us, baseball great Yogi Berra would proclaim that “it’s deja vu all over again.”

It’s also time for state and federal officials to take a hard look at fuel pipeline safety requirements. Are the pipes inspected often and thoroughly enough? Are they tough enough to withstand accidental bumps from construction equipment? It may be, given what we’ve seen this year, that the answer to both questions is no.

That would lead us to conclude that we’ve got some safety work to do.

— from The Fayetteville Observer.