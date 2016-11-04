Obituaries — 11-4-16

Billie Christine Hamrick Treadway

Billie Christine Hamrick Treadway, age 89, of the Brian Center in Lincolnton, and formerly of Lake Street, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at David Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Calloway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Treadway was born February 17, 1927, in Gaston County, to the late Oscar and Nettie Frady Hamrick Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Paul Treadway; three brothers, Max Hamrick, Dewy Hamrick, and Jewel Hamrick; and two sisters, Eula Montieth and Mildred Wright. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by a son, Ernest Gary Sisk, and wife Fay, of Lincolnton; three daughters, Joyce Roberts, and husband Earl, and Sandra Jennings, and husband Donald, all of Lincolnton, and Brenda Hallman, and husband Vaughn, of Denver; a sister, Betty McCraney, and husband Claude, of Gastonia; a step-daughter, Linda Treadway of Oregon; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to David Memorial Baptist Church, 2533 Country Club Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Treadway family.

Phyllis Katherine Pfeifer Goodman

CROUSE — Phyllis Katherine Pfeifer Goodman, age 68, of Shoal Rd. in Crouse passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1948 in Lincoln County to Ruby Black Clough of Crouse and the late Robert Charles Pfeifer, Sr. Phyllis loved her family, friends, and serving her Lord Jesus Christ at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She owned and operated The Hair Den for 38 years where she shared the Lord with many and considered her clients to be dear friends.

In addition to her mother and step father, Ruby and Stan Clough, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, Walter Wade Goodman; loving daughter, Candice Owenby and husband, Jimmy of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Kelsey and Zoey Owenby; brothers, Danny Pfeifer of Cherryville, Robert C. Pfeifer Jr. of Crouse, Jeff Pfeifer and wife, Susan of Crouse, and Terry Pfeifer and wife, Amy of Cherryville; sisters, Vickie Wray and husband, Ralph of Kings Mountain and Mickey Travis and husband, Nick of Lincolnton; five nieces; and four nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Key and Rev. Leroy Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on today, November 4, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Church Road, Cherryville NC 28021 or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr. Lincolnton NC 28092.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Goodman family.

James Michael Withers

Mr. James Michael Withers, age 75, of Dogwood Flower Lane in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Withers was born July 28, 1941, in York, S.C., to the late Charlie and Edna Pierce Withers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers Troy Withers, Osbourne Withers, and J.L. Withers. He retired from Timken after 24 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lawing Withers of the home; a daughter, Angela Withers of Lincolnton; a son, Scott Withers, Sr., and wife Deborah, of Lincolnton; two grandchildren, Scott Withers, Jr. and Meghan Withers; a brother, Harold Withers of Lincolnton; and a sister, Moenner Shrum of Lincolnton.

Memorials may be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6714 Highway 150, East, Maiden, NC 28650.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Withers family.

Thomas Edward Huff

Mr. Thomas Edward Huff, age 67, of Long Shoals Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Andy Royals officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, November 4, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Huff was born January 27, 1949, in Madison County, to the late Claude Hiram Huff and Muriel Henderson Autry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Turpin, Vonda Hoyle, and Claudia Diane Huff. He was an educator for many years. He loved sports, playing cards, telling jokes, teasing his daughters and making everyone around him laugh. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Carpenter Huff of the home; three daughters, Shana Dowdy, and husband Kevin, of Lincolnton, Leslie Suddreth, and husband Matt, of Greensboro, and Alicia Vinyard, and husband Noah, of Miami, Fla.; four sisters, Patsy Ollis of Morganton, Peggy McConnell of Mars Hill, Jewell Hensley of Hot Springs and Judy Fowler of Hot Springs; and two granddaughters, Hannah Dowdy and Makayla Dowdy, both of Lincolnton.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Huff family.

Mary Genevieve Larek

Mary Genevieve Larek, 85, of Hickory, died on October 30, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Larek family.

Terry Allen Higgins

Terry Allen Higgins, 61, of Hickory died on October 30, 2016.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on November 10, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Higgins family.

J.C. ‘Pete’ Jones

J.C. “Pete” Jones, 80, of Newton, died on November 2, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 5, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Centerview Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon until 1:45 p.m. at Centerview Baptist Church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Jones family.

Marjorie Ethel Carroll Hinkle

Marjorie Ethel Carroll Hinkle, 94, of Cherryville died on November 2, 2016.

Funeral Services will be held on November 5, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Hinkle family.

Gloria Canipe Ward

Gloria Canipe Ward, 44, of Crouse died on November 2, 2016.

A service to celebrate Gloria’s life will be held on November 5, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at Real Life Community Church in Iron Station. The family will receive friends on November 5, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Real Life Community Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Ward family.

Grady Lee Walker

Grady Lee Walker, 74 of Maiden died on November 2, 2016.

The funeral service will be held November 5, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Walker family.