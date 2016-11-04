Criminal Charges — 11-4-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Eric Todd Ramsey, 43, of 228 Young Rd. in Bessemer City was charged on Nov. 1 with four counts of failure to appear and one count of probation violation. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Todd Beal, 29, of 1244 Flora Dr. in Newton was charged on Nov. 1 with one count each of assault on female and communicating threats.
- Robin Leigh Watts, 26, of 265 Falconview Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 1 with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
- Brett Thomas Bowman, 34, of 6606 Nc 182 Hwy in Cherryville was charged on Nov. 1 with one count of failure to appear.
- Matthew Lane Bailey, 46, of 120 Davis St. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 1 with one count each of larceny and communicating threats. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Billy Steve Schronce Jr., 59, of 4093 Fairview Dr. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 1 with one count of possession of stolen goods. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Lacharzo Morrell Forney Sr., 35, of 6524 Old Plank Rd. in Stanley was charged on Nov. 1 with one count each of failure to appear and probation violation. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Alison Jami White, 23, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Nov. 1 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Elijah Jordan, 24, of 511 Albermarle Rd. R in Charlotte was charged one Nov. 2 with one count of second degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Justin David Upton, 26, of 524 Nash Ct. in Gastonia was charged on Nov. 2 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
