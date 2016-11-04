Around Town — 11-4-16

Saturday

Craft Sale

A Christmas Craft sale will be held at 186 Drum St. in Boger City, in front of the new McDonalds, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Barbecue fundraiser

The Fairfield United Methodist Church, located on Fairfield Forest Rd. in Denver across from the library will host a barbecue plate and sandwich fundraiser at 11 a.m. Sandwiches will be available for 3 for $10 and plates will be $10 each. Side items include beans, slaw, chips, bread, desserts and drinks.

Explosion 4 Jesus

Saint James United Methodist Church, located at 2201 Saint James Church Rd. in Denver will host “St. James Explosion 4 Jesus” featuring free food, bounce house, games, cotton candy and popcorn from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m

Christmas Bazaar

The UMW of Reeps Grove United Methodist Church, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Rd. in Vale will host a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Ham and sausage biscuits will also be for sale.

Crafts

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton will host a craft sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information please call (704) 735-2968.

Singing

Grace Baptist Church, located at 495 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton will host a singing featuring “The Pathfinders” from Mt. Holly at 7 p.m.

Hot dog sale

The St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 501 South D. Ave. in Maiden will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hot dogs and polish sausage dogs will be available. Call (828) 994-1149 for more information.

Craft sale

McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a craft sale and bazaar from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. with 30 vendors. Breakfast and lunch foods will be available.

Country breakfast

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the nursery, children’s and youth area renovations.

Sunday

Breakfast

Boger City United Methodist Men, located at 2320 East Main St. in Lincolnton will host breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Revival

First Baptist Church High Shoals, located at 600 N. Lincoln St. in High Shoals will host revival at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Concert

The Lincoln County Concert Association will present a concert by the Lenoir Saxophone Ensemble at Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 E Main St. in Lincolnton at 3 p.m. Tickets sold at the door to general public beginning at 2:30 p.m. Adults: $20 and Children: $5, no cost for Lincoln County band students. For more information please call (704) 735-7287.

Cemetery Walk

Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, located at 261 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale will host “A Cemetery Walk Among the Saints” beginning at 5:30 p.m. with guided walks scheduled at 15 minutes intervals.

Monday

Revival

First Baptist Church High Shoals, located at 600 N. Lincoln St. in High Shoals will host revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Wednesday with special music each night.

Blood Drive

Cardinal Healthcare will host a Blood Drive from 11:30a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information please call (704) 732-7055.

Support group

The CHS Lincoln Diabetes Education of Carolinas Healthcare, Lincoln located in the Medical Plaza 1, Dogwood Room in Lincolnton will host “Beat the stress and depression of the holidays” with guest speaker, Beth Sexton, Manager of Spiritual Care at 6 p.m. This event is free with light refreshments. For more information call (980) 212-6046.