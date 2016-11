Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

No games scheduled

Thursday, Nov. 3

JV Football

East Lincoln at West Lincoln 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden 7 p.m.

Lake Norman at North Lincoln 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Football

West Lincoln at East Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton (sportstalkguys.com) 7:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Lake Norman 7:30 p.m.

Bandys at Newton-Conover (sportstalkguys.com) 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell 7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City at Cherryville 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Highland Tech 7:30 p.m.

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook (sportstalkguys.com) 7:30 p.m.

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter 7:30 p.m.

East Gaston at Forestview 7:30 p.m.

Shelby at Crest 7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Kings Mountain 7:30 p.m.

Burns at R-S Central 7:30 p.m.

East Rutherford at Chase 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Hickory 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T, Foard 7:30 p.m.

Patton at Freedom 7:30 p.m.

Mooresville at North Iredell 7:30 p.m.

South Iredell at Statesville 7:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Alexander Central 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cross-country

State Championships – Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex – Kernersville

4A Men – 10 a.m. 1A Men – 10:30 a.m.

4A Women – 11 a.m. 1A Women – 11:30 a.m.

3A Men – 3 p.m. 2A Men – 3:30 p.m.

3A Women – 4 p.m. 2A Women – 4:30 p.m.