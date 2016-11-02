Reader’s Forum

Support for Underwood

Anyone else perplexed with whom to vote into office this election? As election time is drawing close, I have found a candidate that I can fully support. Neil Underwood is running for Lincoln County commissioner. Underwood is someone I have known for more than 10 years. He offers Lincoln County residents passion, credibility, leadership, integrity, courage and inner strength.

As a teacher at North Lincoln High School, I worked along with Underwood and watched him as he demonstrated his passion for music and education to not only the students but also to his fellow teachers. As a member of First United Methodist Church, I witness his unfailing demonstration of his passion for music and people. Underwood was not only a band director at North Lincoln High School for my two children but also an exemplary mentor for them and all his students.

Underwood offers an enormous amount of credibility. In all that he does, Underwood sets his standards high and consistently demonstrates how to successfully perform a task.

By showing the willingness and desire to accept responsibility for his results, Underwood takes charge and accepts accountability for achieving the required results of his duties.

The mark of a leader is that they do not make excuses. Underwood demonstrates his willingness to be a leader in the organization by offering to take charge of achieving goals and then committing himself to consistently performing at high levels.

This candidate is honest with himself and in his relationships with others. He is willing to admit to his strengths and weaknesses and demonstrates a loyalty to his family, his country and his community unlike anyone else I have ever known.

Underwood has the willingness to accept challenges, the willingness to take on big jobs or even new jobs where there is a high degree of uncertainty and the possibility of failure. He is not afraid to objectively listen to trying a different approach of solving issues rather than sticking with the we’ve always done it this way approach.

Courage is demonstrated by this candidate because he has the willingness to speak up in problematic situations and say exactly but tactfully what he thinks and feels during a situation. He objectively listens to all side and has the courage to make a decision that he believes is best for everyone involved.

More than anything, I believe Neil Underwood exhibits inner strength in that he has the determination and the ability to persevere when the going gets tough. He remains calm, cool and relaxed in situations where others would lose their cool. While some decisions on the ballot this year are extremely difficult, deciding to vote for Neil Underwood is an easy choice. He will serve our community well and have a positive impact on Lincoln County.

Michelle T. Johnson

Lincolnton